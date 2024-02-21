Category:
Nightingale

How to get Stone Blocks in Nightingale

They're a mandatory material early on.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Feb 21, 2024 04:36 am
How co op multiplayer works in Nightingale
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you pass the tutorial in Nightingale, you’re tasked with building your first Estate, which is the starting point of your village. To do so, you need Stone Blocks, but the game doesn’t tell you exactly how to get them.

Recommended Videos

The more you progress in Nightingale, the more you’ll realize Stone Blocks are an essential element of almost every building. It goes without saying you’ll need to get plenty of them over your journey. Fortunately, obtaining them isn’t as tough as it may seem at the start, which is true for every biome you choose.

Nightingale: How to get Stone Blocks

When you want to build your first Estate, you need to gather 20 Rocks and five Stone Blocks. While obtaining Rocks is a piece of cake, since they’re simply lying on the ground everywhere you go, getting Stone Blocks is a bit trickier.

Getting Stone Blocks in Nightingale.
Once you destroy a boulder, you can’t miss these huge Stone Blocks laying around. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No need to worry. You can get Stone Blocks by smashing boulders laying across the map with your Pickaxe. If you have the tool equipped and approach one of such boulders, you will see a green pickaxe icon, meaning you can mine it and claim your Stone Blocks.

When it comes to constructing your first Estate, smashing two boulders will be enough to claim the five Stone Blocks necessary for this task. But, later down the line, you need more and more Stone Blocks to complete other constructions. Luckily, as you start recruiting Survivors to your Party, they will automatically gather resources around your base, so it won’t be as tiresome and time-consuming as in the beginning.

related content
Read Article How to get Wood Bundles in Nightingale
Image showing Wood Bundles in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Wood Bundles in Nightingale
Dipanjan Dey Dipanjan Dey Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to repair gear in Nightingale
Nightingale Explorers are going through a thick jungle
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to repair gear in Nightingale
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to get Bones in Nightingale
Image showing predator Bones in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Bones in Nightingale
Dipanjan Dey Dipanjan Dey Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to recruit Survivor NPCs in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to recruit Survivor NPCs in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 20, 2024
Read Article Can you host a dedicated server in Nightingale?
A promotional image that shows the silhouettes of several characters near a tree in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Can you host a dedicated server in Nightingale?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Wood Bundles in Nightingale
Image showing Wood Bundles in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Wood Bundles in Nightingale
Dipanjan Dey Dipanjan Dey Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to repair gear in Nightingale
Nightingale Explorers are going through a thick jungle
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to repair gear in Nightingale
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to get Bones in Nightingale
Image showing predator Bones in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Bones in Nightingale
Dipanjan Dey Dipanjan Dey Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to recruit Survivor NPCs in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to recruit Survivor NPCs in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 20, 2024
Read Article Can you host a dedicated server in Nightingale?
A promotional image that shows the silhouettes of several characters near a tree in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Can you host a dedicated server in Nightingale?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 20, 2024

Author

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.