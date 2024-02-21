How to get Stone Blocks in Nightingale

Once you pass the tutorial in Nightingale, you’re tasked with building your first Estate, which is the starting point of your village. To do so, you need Stone Blocks, but the game doesn’t tell you exactly how to get them.

The more you progress in Nightingale, the more you’ll realize Stone Blocks are an essential element of almost every building. It goes without saying you’ll need to get plenty of them over your journey. Fortunately, obtaining them isn’t as tough as it may seem at the start, which is true for every biome you choose.

Nightingale: How to get Stone Blocks

When you want to build your first Estate, you need to gather 20 Rocks and five Stone Blocks. While obtaining Rocks is a piece of cake, since they’re simply lying on the ground everywhere you go, getting Stone Blocks is a bit trickier.

Once you destroy a boulder, you can’t miss these huge Stone Blocks laying around. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No need to worry. You can get Stone Blocks by smashing boulders laying across the map with your Pickaxe. If you have the tool equipped and approach one of such boulders, you will see a green pickaxe icon, meaning you can mine it and claim your Stone Blocks.

When it comes to constructing your first Estate, smashing two boulders will be enough to claim the five Stone Blocks necessary for this task. But, later down the line, you need more and more Stone Blocks to complete other constructions. Luckily, as you start recruiting Survivors to your Party, they will automatically gather resources around your base, so it won’t be as tiresome and time-consuming as in the beginning.