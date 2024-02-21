You won’t have to go it alone while exploring Nightingale. Although you can bring friends with you and have them join your game, there’s also the option to add Survivors, who are NPCs, to your party.

Recommended Videos

These are characters you can find while exploring your world, but they don’t want to immediately join you. They request you help them with a task first, which means you’ll need to spend time assisting them in a specific task. Here’s what you need to know about how to recruit Survivor NPCs in Nightingale.

How to get Survivors in Nightingale

Survivors won’t join you even if you ask nicely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find named Survivors while playing Nightingale. You can speak with these characters to learn more about the world, and if they have a quest for you, there’s a good chance they will join you after you complete whatever it is. For the first one, my Survivor wanted me to round up sticks, fiber, and pebbles to help finish their bed and create a cooking fire. Thankfully, they weren’t looking for Slingbow Ammo.

The quest varies from NPC to NPC. The first one, for me, was relatively straightforward. After I completed the quest, there was a small reward (in this case, I got some Essence Dust) and then I could speak with the character again to hire them.

Speak with a Survivor after finishing their quest to recruit them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you hire a Survivor, you can manage their inventory and the items they were using. For My Survivor, Georgia had all level 16 items and a Makeshift Mining Pick. I discovered her at the first Site of Power I found. I could swap these out for other items I wanted to give her or have her carry items for me while we roamed around in Nightingale. For anyone who’s played Skyrim, it appears these characters are relatively similar, although I’m unsure if you can marry them.

If you no longer want to have a Survivor with you, speak with them again, and there is an option to dismiss your recruit. When you dismiss them, the Survivor no longer follows you, and you can talk with them again if you want to hire and bring them with you. Thankfully, there are no additional quests you have to complete. You can do this whenever you want to while playing Nightingale. These Survivors can be helpful when exploring your world alone, or to bring with you if you only have a friend or two in your multiplayer party.