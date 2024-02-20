What are Sites of Power in Nightingale?

You can explore some dangerous locations in Nightingale, but they offer great rewards if you can make it through to the end. A notable location where you can expand your strength is a Site of Power, almost like a dungeon you can complete.

Recommended Videos

These locations are not immediately available to you. Instead, they require you to do some digging before you can attempt to take them on, wanting you to prepare yourself before entering them. When you’re ready, the Site of Power unlocks, and you can try your hand at trying to complete them, and learn their secrets. Here’s what you need to know about what Sites of Power are in Nightingale.

How Sites of Power work in Nightingale

Time to put on your Victorian explorer’s hat. Screenshot by Dot Esports Time to put on your Victorian explorer’s hat. Screenshot by Dot Esports Time to put on your Victorian explorer’s hat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Site of Power in Nightingale is a dungeon to explore and conquer. When you first learn about them during the Antiquarian Site of Power quest, it’s likely a location you cannot access because the front is locked. These locations won’t unlock unless you have a high enough Gear Score.

When you access and complete them, the reward is a Major Realm Card. These are great for expanding the cards you have in your Nightingale world, expanding it, and giving you access to additional locations as you progress through the main story.

How to unlock Sites of Power in Nightingale

You can only unlock a Site of Power by having a high enough Gear Score. The first one I could enter for the Antiquarian Site of Power quest only let me in after I earned a level 20 Gear Score. If you cannot enter these locations, a barrier prevents you from getting inside them, and there’s no other way to bypass them. Before I went into my first one to grab plenty of Slingbow Ammo, I made sure I had several weapons ready.

The way you increase your Gear Score can take a bit of time. You need to unlock new crafting recipes and workbenches and find additional materials while surviving in your Nightingale world. For the first Site of Power, I had to track down the Trader who taught me the Simple Sewing Bench, increasing my armor and equipment level.

How to find Sites of Power in Nightingale

A little bit of cartography. Screenshot by Dot Esports A little bit of cartography. Screenshot by Dot Esports A little bit of cartography. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use your map when trying to find a Site of Power in Nightingale. You should be able to see their locations if you’ve been there before or you have them marked down for a quest. In my world, this was on the southwest of my map, in the far corner. Not an ideal location to reach a Site of Power, but at least I knew where to find it.

Once you’ve started using the map to your advantage, the only thing stopping you from getting to those Sites of Power is the game crashing.