The Slingbow is a great starting weapon in Nightingale and a good way to fight enemies from a distance at a lower level. The problem is tracking down the ammunition for it, but there’s an exact place where you can craft Slingbow Ammo.

Recommended Videos

Rather than going out to search for it, it’s something you can do right at your camp. How you go about this is relatively straightforward but can be tricky because Nightingale is unclear exactly how to do it. Thankfully, it won’t take too long and doesn’t demand too many resources. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Slingbow Ammo in Nightingale.

Where to get Slingbow Ammo in Nightingale

You won’t see the ammo, but it’s there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The way you make Slingbow Ammo is in the same crafting menu in Nightingale, where you make the Slingbow at the Simple Workbench. The ammunition you use for this weapon is called Simple Rock Marble, and you can make 20 Simple Rock Marbles by using six Crude Rocks.

The Crude Rocks in Nightingale are smaller versions of pebbles and rocks you find on the ground. You should be able to pick these up by finding them on the ground and interacting with these items. When you have at least six Crude Rocks, bring them back to the Simple Workbench and place them in the crafting menu. These should take 25 seconds to craft, and they don’t weigh too much to become a burden in your inventory, especially because it’s a little tricky to split stacks.

After you’ve crafted them, take out your Slingbow and reload the weapon. You pull back the drawstring of the weapon, and the Simple Rock Marble will sit at the slot, ready for you to fire it. You can now hit enemies from afar, potentially making hunting or taking on stronger foes much easier as you attempt to level up and explore your world in Nightingale. I know it helps to have a lot of ammunition when playing with friends on a multiplayer server.

Because these are from the Simple Workbench, I imagine other types of ammunition will unlock as you progress through the game. You need to make your way through the world, completing the various quests and exploring the points of interest on the map by speaking with Puck to learn more about Nightingale, becoming stronger, and increasing your character’s Gear Score.

You can make as many Simple Rock Marbles as you need before you set out on your next adventure in Nightingale. Because these don’t do too much damage, I find it better to have roughly 80 or 100 of them in my inventory so I don’t have to stay too close to the base, giving me the freedom to explore my realm.