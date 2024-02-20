How to split stacks in Nightingale

There are multiple items in your inventory you need to access while playing Nightingale. You don’t always need to have every item piece you pick up, and it helps to be able to break these down into useable stacks.

Unfortunately for players, the way stacks work can be slightly confusing. Rather than being able to do it directly in your inventory, it takes you going to a different location in Nightingale to do it. It makes trying to split up your items moderately troublesome, but it’s not too big of a headache after you learn how to do it. Here’s what you need to do to split stacks in Nightingale.

How splitting stacks works in Nightingale

You need to place items in other inventories to split them up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to split stacks is to into a separate menu, such as campfire, and split them up when putting resources into other locations. Outside of a separate menu, you cannot directly split stacks from your backpack in Nightingale.

However, only select items work with a campfire, namely ones you can use in this menu. For everything else, it comes down to tracking down a chest or creating one for your residence, and you should have the option to split any stacks. The option should appear when you attempt to grab an item and drag it to the other side, placing it into the container. You might be able to do this with a friend if they never have any vital items you’ve been making in camp during a multiplayer game.

It’s one of the more frustrating ways to split your item stacks. Nightingale doesn’t make it easy to do it any other way, which might force you to set down a makeshift home to adjust your inventory. I know I’ve been struggling with what to keep in my inventory and what to turn into Essence Dust. If I have too many basic items, like stones or sticks, I turn them into Essence Dust to learn things. This has been one of the better methods to clean out my inventory.

Hopefully, in the future, there’s a better way to clean up your inventory in Nightingale. For now, if you want to split stacks, try to create a campfire when you want to split up your food, crafting resources, or sticks, and look for a chest for everything else. It can become bothersome when you first start the game, but over time, things should get much easier as you progress and find more advanced items.