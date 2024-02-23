How to get Wire in Nightingale

Like every survival game, you need to collect a plethora of resources to stay alive in Nightingale. You need certain items to develop your base and equipment, like Wires.

After setting up your first Estate and developing it, you will be able to travel to other Realms and embark on new, tougher adventures. But you need to upgrade your inventory first, unless you want to meet a quick demise. To do that, you need Wires, which aren’t tough to obtain in Nightingale—so here’s how you can get them.

Nightingale: How to craft Wire

You can craft Wires using Ingots at a Simple Smelter. So, when you’re setting up your first base, there are a couple of steps for you to follow.

It shouldn’t take long before you complete your first Simple Smelter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First and foremost, visit the local Essence Trader and buy a recipe for a Simple Smelter, which shouldn’t be expensive, as it costs 55 Essence. Once you do that, you can build the Simple Smelter in your base, which requires four Stone Blocks and six Rocks—nothing too fancy.

Ores are hard to miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When the Smelter is done, it’s time to gather some materials. Venture out into the wild with a Simple Pickaxe and look for some Ores like Zinc or Tin. Both glow distinctively and can be harvested with a Simple Pickaxe. Mine a few of them and return to the base.

With a few Ingots at your disposal, you are free to make Wires. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you return, you’re almost done. Turn your Ores into Ingots at the Simple Smelter station. When they’re done, you can craft Wires from Ingots at the same station. For two Ingots, you’ll get one Wire, so if you’re in need, make sure to prepare dozens of Ingots first.