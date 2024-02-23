Category:
Nightingale

How to get Wire in Nightingale

It may seem complicated, but it isn't.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Feb 23, 2024 05:54 am
A player watching the sunset in Nightingale.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like every survival game, you need to collect a plethora of resources to stay alive in Nightingale. You need certain items to develop your base and equipment, like Wires.

Recommended Videos

After setting up your first Estate and developing it, you will be able to travel to other Realms and embark on new, tougher adventures. But you need to upgrade your inventory first, unless you want to meet a quick demise. To do that, you need Wires, which aren’t tough to obtain in Nightingale—so here’s how you can get them.

Nightingale: How to craft Wire

You can craft Wires using Ingots at a Simple Smelter. So, when you’re setting up your first base, there are a couple of steps for you to follow.

Simple Smelter in Nightingale.
It shouldn’t take long before you complete your first Simple Smelter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First and foremost, visit the local Essence Trader and buy a recipe for a Simple Smelter, which shouldn’t be expensive, as it costs 55 Essence. Once you do that, you can build the Simple Smelter in your base, which requires four Stone Blocks and six Rocks—nothing too fancy.

Tin Ore in Nightingale.
Ores are hard to miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When the Smelter is done, it’s time to gather some materials. Venture out into the wild with a Simple Pickaxe and look for some Ores like Zinc or Tin. Both glow distinctively and can be harvested with a Simple Pickaxe. Mine a few of them and return to the base.

Wire recipe in Nightingale.
With a few Ingots at your disposal, you are free to make Wires. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you return, you’re almost done. Turn your Ores into Ingots at the Simple Smelter station. When they’re done, you can craft Wires from Ingots at the same station. For two Ingots, you’ll get one Wire, so if you’re in need, make sure to prepare dozens of Ingots first.

related content
Read Article Does Nightingale have controller support?
An in game screenshot of a city from the game Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Does Nightingale have controller support?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to solve Bastille of Agility challenges in Nightingale
A screenshot of a Bastille of Agility tower in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to solve Bastille of Agility challenges in Nightingale
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to solve Bastille of Insight challenges in Nightingale
Nightingale player holding an axe.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to solve Bastille of Insight challenges in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Does Nightingale have controller support?
An in game screenshot of a city from the game Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Does Nightingale have controller support?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to solve Bastille of Agility challenges in Nightingale
A screenshot of a Bastille of Agility tower in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to solve Bastille of Agility challenges in Nightingale
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to solve Bastille of Insight challenges in Nightingale
Nightingale player holding an axe.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to solve Bastille of Insight challenges in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 22, 2024
Author
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.