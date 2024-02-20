Category:
How to get Essence Dust in Nightingale

Dust to dust.
Scott Robertson
Published: Feb 20, 2024 05:16 pm
An ethereal creature walking through the woods in Nightingale.
Essence Dust is an essential currency if you want to survive in Nightingale.

Not only is Essence Dust needed to repair your items, but it’s also needed to trade with the Essence Trader in your Realm. The Essence Trader is someone you’ll certainly have to venture out and trade with as they sell several necessary and valuable items you’ll need to survive.

But to do business with the Essence Trader or keep your gear in good standing while playing Nightingale at any difficulty, you’ll need some Essence Dust first.

How to get Essence Dust in Nightingale

The easiest way to get a lot of Essence Dust is to extract it from items in your inventory. By extracting, or breaking down, items in your inventory, you’ll receive Essence Dust. Crude items will only give you one Essence Dust per individual item extracted, but less common items have the potential to pay out more.

If you want to stack up on a lot of Essence Dust right away, I would recommend maxing out your carrying capacity with as many crude items like Sticks, Plant Fibre, and Stone as you can. All three of these items, Plant Fibre in particular, are overly abundant around you, meaning you won’t miss a stack of them if you choose to extract them into Essence Dust.

A collection of shrubs and bushes in Nightingale.
You don’t even have to pick up all of these items in the vicinity of your estate; go to the Essence Trader and rapidly loot all the small trees, shrubs, and bushes around them, and then turn all those crude items into Essence before trading.

Essence Dust will also drop occasionally from enemies or animals you slay, but only one single Essence Dust will drop—and that’s not even a guaranteed drop. You can also earn Essence Dust from magic chests that open after completing tasks for NPCs.

VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.