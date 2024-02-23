Category:
How to get Shaft in Nightingale

You need to do some mining and smelting for this one.
Kacee Fay
Published: Feb 23, 2024 01:51 pm
There are all kinds of important resources you need to obtain to progress in Nightingale, and one such material is Shaft. This is one of many foundational items you regularly need to have to make other recipes.

Knowing how to get every item you need is essential if you want to become a master of the Realms and get yourself a well-equipped home and strong gear, so here’s how to get Shaft in Nightingale.

How to make Shaft in Nightingale

Shafts can be made in Nightingale at a Simple Smelter using two Ingots, which means you first need to gather two Ore to make your Ingots, or they can instead be purchased from an Essence Trader.

The Simple Smelter is also needed to craft Ingots and all other kinds of important resources, so the first step in this process if you want to make Shafts yourself is unlocking and creating a Simple Smelter.

The crafting option for Shaft.
Two of any kind of Ingots will work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get a Simple Smelter in Nightingale

The recipe to craft a Simple Smelter can be purchased from an Essence Trader for 55 Essence. Once you purchase the recipe, you can then craft and place this item using four Stone Blocks and six Rocks. Stone Blocks can be mined using a Pickaxe while Rocks can be found lying around the world as small pebble piles.

Everything you need for this recipe is super easy to obtain early on, so you should have no problem getting a Simple Smelter set up at your Estate. You need this item not only to make a Shaft but also many other kinds of recipes, so it’s a good idea to get one made as early on as you can.

How to make Ingots in Nightingale

You can make Ingots at the Simple Smelter with two of any kind of Ore. Ore can be mined from rocks that have Ore sticking out of them, which is easy to spot thanks to the various colors Ore comes in. These kinds of rocks can be found all over the world, but I’ve had the most luck finding them near the water in the Forest biome.

Rocks with Ore in Nightingale.
All of these rocks have Ore to collect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have two Ingots made, simply light your Simple Smelter with any kind of fuel and select the Shaft option to get this material cooking. The type of Shaft you obtain will vary depending on what Ore you make it with, but either way, you now have a Shaft to use. You need Shafts for a variety of other recipes, including Mechanical Gears.

