There’s endless exploration possibilities in Nightingale, but before you use those Realm Cards to see what kind of locations you can visit, you need a home where you can store your goods and relax. Your base is called an Estate in Nightingale, and creating one is incredibly important.

Recommended Videos

You can only carry so much loot yourself, and you need a proper spot to craft, rest up, and cook food, so knowing how to build an Estate in Nightingale is key.

How to make an Estate in Nightingale

To build an Estate in Nightingale, you need to make and place the Estate Cairn structure, which costs 20 Rocks and five Stone Blocks. Both of these resources are super easy to get early on as long as you have the right tools to do so.

It’s a bit costly to build early on, but it’s super important. Screenshot by Dot Esports It’s a bit costly to build early on, but it’s super important. Screenshot by Dot Esports It’s a bit costly to build early on, but it’s super important. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get Rocks in Nightingale

Rocks don’t need any tools to be collected and instead can be found lying all over the ground around the world as small and relatively flat pebble-like piles. You can usually find them near bigger rocks and they can be picked up right away, which makes gathering them super easy.

How to get Stone Blocks in Nightingale

Stone Blocks are a bit trickier to get and must be mined from larger boulders using a Pickaxe. Even the super weak Pickaxe you craft early on works for this, so just look around for boulders and swing at them with your Pickaxe until you have the five you need for your Estate Cairn.

If you’re struggling to locate boulders you can break for Stone Blocks, try switching to third-person mode to make the search a bit easier. It can be easy to miss boulders when you have a more limited perspective since they blend in with the environment well.

Any boulder you find will work. Screenshot by Dot Esports Any boulder you find will work. Screenshot by Dot Esports Any boulder you find will work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you have all the required materials, enter Build Mode by pressing B and navigate to the Estate Cairn option, which is located in the Estate category. Select the Estate Cairn and place it down wherever you want your home to be located.

Once you place the outline for the Estate Cairn, leave Build Mode so you can approach this structure and press E to apply all of the materials you gathered. The Estate Cairn will then be constructed, and you now officially have an Estate to call home.