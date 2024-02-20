The Fae Realms you venture through and explore in Nightingale are vast and packed with resources, enemies, and more for you to interact with. You start off seeing this world through a first-person lens by default, but you can also switch to third-person whenever you see fit.

Being able to efficiently swap between first-person and third-person will make your journey through the Fae Realms a whole lot easier, so here’s how to change to third-person in Nightingale.

How to switch to third-person mode in Nightingale

You can easily change to third-person mode at any point in Nightingale using the F5 key. Toggling this key swaps between first-person mode and third-person mode immediately, so it’s super simple to change your perspective whenever you want to.

PC is the only platform Nightingale is on, so regardless of what your system looks like, the key to toggle third-person mode on or off is exactly the same. This camera mode is a great way to get a better look at your character and the world around you.

Third-person mode lets you see the world in a different way. Image via Inflexion Games

Swapping between both perspectives to deal with different situations will make your gameplay a lot smoother. Sometimes it will be better to have a more encompassing view to keep an eye on your surroundings with the third-person mode, while other times a first-person perspective lets you be more precise and focused.

Neither camera mode is better than the other—they just provide two vastly different worldviews. This means you can prefer one or the other, or constantly swap between both since when and how you choose to use these modes is entirely up to you.

Both perspectives have their own uses, so regardless of whether you are playing Nightingale in single-player mode or teaming up with friends, you should consider consistently alternating between them. I personally like third-person a lot more, because it allows me to see more of the stunning world and always keep an eye on my surroundings, but I still swap between the two frequently while venturing around the Fae Realms.