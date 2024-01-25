All Nightingale platforms

Nightingale is an upcoming adventure and survival game that aims to bring a new and exciting take on the multiplayer crafting and exploration genre.

If you’re looking forward to playing Nightingale, you might be wondering what platforms it will be released on. Here’s everything we know.

Is Nightingale on PC?

The PC is currently the only platform Nightingale will be launching on. Image via Inflexion Games

Yes, Nightingale will be coming to PC when the early access launch begins. You can wishlist Nightingale through Steam or the Epic Games Store if you plan to try it out.

Is Nightingale on PS4 or PS5?

There are no plans for a console port for Nightingale as of yet. Image via Inflexion Games

No, Nightingale is not coming to PlayStation on either the PlayStation 4 or the PlayStation 5. There’s a chance the game could move over to different platforms if developers Inflexion Games plans to expand in the future, but there are currently no plans for a PlayStation release.

Is Nightingale on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One?

Nightingale will not be coming to the Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One. Again, this could change if Inflexion Games branches out to the console side of things, especially if Nightingale does well in early access. If there is a demand for a console port of the game, the developer may well be willing to consider making Nightingale multiplatform and bringing it to the Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One.

Is Nightingale on Nintendo Switch?

No, Nightingale will not be available on the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo Switch ports tend to come after a console port, so I think the possibility of the game coming to the Switch will depend on the success of the early access PC launch. For now, though, you’ll need to make the move to PC if you want to play Nightingale.

What is Nightingale?

Explore fantasy realms in a steampunk-style world. Image via Inflexion Games

Nightingale is a shared world game that focuses on crafting and survival, though it differs from many games of this genre in that it is set in a Victorian fantasy world where players can explore different realms.

You can travel between realms via craftable Realm Cards, which will modify various factors of the realm you venture into. The cards are a key element of Nightingale, making use of the procedural generation system the game implements.

Nightingale is only coming to one platform at the moment, but when early access is complete, there is a chance Inflexion Games could consider bringing it to more platforms. This could be the case even more so if it does well.

Make sure to check out the official website for Nightingale if you want to find out more before the early access launch.