Nightingale countdown: Exact start time and date

Portal to another world.
Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Jan 11, 2024 05:51 am
A character in Nightingale wielding a weapon and wearing an animal skull.
Image via Inflexion Games.

Nightingale has attracted a wealth of attention ahead of release, and we’ve got you covered if you’re desperate to see how much longer the wait is until release.

From developer Inflexion Games, headed by ex-Bioware general manager Aaryn Flynn, Nightingale is a shared-world survival crafting adventure game with a Victorian, fantasy aesthetic—which means it certainly stands out from other games in similar genres.

The experience of Flynn from his time at Bioware adds further intrigue to the upcoming release, and we’ve got all the details you need to keep tabs on exactly how much longer it is until you can jump into the action.

When does Nightingale release?

A character in Nightingale stood in front of a giant portal.
It’s almost time. Image via Inflexion Games.

Nightingale is set to release on Feb. 22, 2024, on Steam in Early Acces, with a full launch predicted by developer Inflexion Games nine-to-12 months later.

No official release time has been announced for Nightingale, but we expect the title will drop at midnight local time for players, meaning those in New Zealand will be able to access the game first, while other time zones will have to wait a bit longer.

If you’re looking for a more precise release window for Nightingale, you can use our countdown above to keep tabs on how many weeks, days, hours, minutes, and seconds there are left until you can dive into the action. The countdown is currently set to midnight CT on Jan. 26, 2024, but we will update accordingly if a release time is confirmed.

While you won’t be able to play the full game earlier than the release date, you can request to join the Nightingale Playtest through Steam and will be notified when the developer is ready for more participants to join. However, there is no guarantee you will be selected, and the developer may bring the Playtests to a close ahead of the early access launch.

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.