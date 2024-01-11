Nightingale countdown: Exact start time and date

Nightingale has attracted a wealth of attention ahead of release, and we’ve got you covered if you’re desperate to see how much longer the wait is until release.

From developer Inflexion Games, headed by ex-Bioware general manager Aaryn Flynn, Nightingale is a shared-world survival crafting adventure game with a Victorian, fantasy aesthetic—which means it certainly stands out from other games in similar genres.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

The experience of Flynn from his time at Bioware adds further intrigue to the upcoming release, and we’ve got all the details you need to keep tabs on exactly how much longer it is until you can jump into the action.

When does Nightingale release?

It’s almost time. Image via Inflexion Games.

Nightingale is set to release on Feb. 22, 2024, on Steam in Early Acces, with a full launch predicted by developer Inflexion Games nine-to-12 months later.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

No official release time has been announced for Nightingale, but we expect the title will drop at midnight local time for players, meaning those in New Zealand will be able to access the game first, while other time zones will have to wait a bit longer.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 5 : 6 : 1 8 : 5 6 : 4 2

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

If you’re looking for a more precise release window for Nightingale, you can use our countdown above to keep tabs on how many weeks, days, hours, minutes, and seconds there are left until you can dive into the action. The countdown is currently set to midnight CT on Jan. 26, 2024, but we will update accordingly if a release time is confirmed.

While you won’t be able to play the full game earlier than the release date, you can request to join the Nightingale Playtest through Steam and will be notified when the developer is ready for more participants to join. However, there is no guarantee you will be selected, and the developer may bring the Playtests to a close ahead of the early access launch.