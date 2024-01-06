What is the Nightingale release date?

Nightingale is a game from developer Inflexion Games—a studio headed by ex-Bioware general manager Aaryn Flynn —that looks set to bring together multiple genres in a unique survival experience. If you’re interested in trying it out, you might be wondering when the game is set to release.

Here’s what we know about the release date for Nightingale, as well as which platforms it’s set to release on and what exactly the game is all about.

When is Nightingale coming out?

The game will be coming to Steam and the Epic Games Store in Early Access on Feb.22, 2024. Image via Inflexion Games

Nightingale will be released on Feb. 22, 2024. The game won’t be released in full, though—it will be available in Early Access. According to the developer comments section on Steam, the game is initially predicted to stay in Early Access for nine to twelve months, though this could change.

Developer Inflexion is deadset on only releasing the full version of the game when it is completely ready, so we will keep you updated on any new information that we hear about the full release of the game following the Early Access launch.

What platforms is Nightingale releasing on?

Nightingale is currently a PC-only game that will be available on Windows via Steam or the Epic Games Store. You can wishlist the game on both platforms now, but you can also request access to be involved in Nightingale playtesting on Steam too.

What is Nightingale?

Nightingale is a survival adventure game with a Victorian theme and fantasy elements. Image via Inflexion Games

So, what exactly is the game Nightingale? According to the game’s official website, Nightingale is a shared word survival crafting adventure game with a Victorian, fantasy aesthetic.

In Nightingale, you will unlock portals that allow you to travel through the various lands of Fae. These worlds are made up of different biomes—such as deserts, forests, swamps and more—where players can harvest resources and craft a range of items, such as weapons, equipment and magic-infused items. Building is also an important part of the gameplay, as players can construct bases of operations across the different realms.

Nightingale can also be played cooperatively or by yourself, though there will be various enemy encounters that will require a touch of cooperation to tackle. You’ll also be able to unlock Realm Cards as you play, which will allow you to determine details of the area that you choose to venture to next.

Nightingale looks set to be an interesting fusion of genres tied up in a survival game skin, which sounds like it could be a truly unique gaming experience. We’ll just have to wait and see what Inflexion Games has created, though Aaryn Flynn’s experience at Bioware Games is not to be overlooked. So far, it all seems pretty promising, but time will tell.