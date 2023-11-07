Everything we know about the next Mass Effect game

The next Mass Effect game is around the never-ending corner, but at least we have tidbits of information to discuss. While there isn’t a substantial amount we know right now, at least know it’s on its way.

Mass Effect’s long list of titles gave collections of young fans their first taste of a sublime RPG experience. It provides an experience like no other, and for that reason, it’s beloved across the gaming community.

But what exactly do we know about the next Mass Effect game right now?

All Mass Effect trailers

The trailer above is the only snippet we have so far for Mass Effect’s next installment. Throughout this artfully designed teaser, we see snippets of different planets as the camera hastily scours the known universe.

We’re eventually led to a snowy landscape where we see the familiar piece of N7 armor covered in snow. This is where the Dr. Liara T’Soni bombshell is revealed, likely stunning fans across the globe.

Currently, there is no release date for the next Mass Effect title. It’s been two years since the last Mass Effect release occurred in the form of the Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

We at least know it’s being made thanks to Bioware’s general manager Gary McKay. McKay confirmed the next Mass Effect’s development in a Feb. 2022 blog post. “[The team] are all actively prototyping new ideas and experiences,” McKay said in the post.

“AAA next-gen games take a long time to make—and we know our fans may want them sooner. But our number one priority needs to be quality, and that simply takes time to get it right.”

If we disregard the Legendary Edition’s release because it’s a compilation of the other titles, it means we’ve waited six years since Mass Effect Andromeda’s arrival. I think it’s about time we get another Mass Effect game.

What platforms will the next Mass Effect title be on?

I’ve seen that before. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s almost guaranteed that we’ll see the next Mass Effect title on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. Well, it’s only guaranteed if they release the next title within the next 10 years, so I think we’ve got some leeway before the next generation of consoles arrives in players’ hands.

What’s the next Mass Effect storyline?

This will be entirely speculative, but at least we know one element. Dr. Liara T’Soni, the blue alien, featured in the 2020 teaser for the next Mass Effect title.

While it could be completely different now since we haven’t heard anything for ages, odds are the original storyline revolved around the events following Mass Effect 3 because of Liara. The trailer also showcases a Mass Relay wreckage floating aimlessly in space.

This was the fast travel mechanism in prior Mass Effect games and is also a big hint as to where the story will go next. It’ll likely focus on one of the optional endings in Mass Effect 3.