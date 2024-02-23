Nightingale Roadmap: All upcoming updates, Realm Cards, and biomes

Nightingale officially launched in an early access state on Feb. 20, and the devs have massive plans for the future of the open-world survival-based game. There’s already a lot to love about this game, but there’s also even more content in the works.

If you’re wondering what you can expect to see next or have a particular feature in mind you’re hoping to have added, here’s what you need to know about the Nightingale roadmap and all future planned updates.

Nightingale roadmap: All planned content and updates

Here are all of the updates and content we know are coming to Nightingale in the future. There isn’t an official roadmap for Nightingale yet, but there are a ton of planned features and updates in the works.

Offline mode

More Realm Cards

New biomes

New quests

Facial hair

Scars and tattoos

Makeup presets

UI updates

Craft from storage

Crafting queue

NPC changes

More Apex Creatures

New tools and weapons

Community requested features

Consistent updates

Full 1.0 release

Offline mode

One of the top priorities for the Nightingale devs is implementing offline mode. Although this feature was never originally planned for this game, the devs listened to player feedback and completely shifted their priorities to make this unplanned feature one of the top ones.

The offline mode for Nightingale will be released “as soon as feasible,” according to Inflexion Games.

It’s a top priority now. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Discord

More Realm Cards

Realm Cards are by far one of the most important aspects of Nightingale’s gameplay, and luckily for players, the devs already have plans to deliver new ones so we can all set out to explore more types of worlds. The plans include both Major Cards, which determine the key features of the world you visit including aspects like enemy types and NPCs, and Minor Cards, which apply various kinds of buffs or special effects.

New biomes

Alongside the addition of new Major and Minor Cards, the devs also have plans for new biomes, which means more Biome Realm Cards. As of now, there are only three different types of environments you can imagine, which are Forest, Swamp, and Desert.

We don’t know what kinds of biomes are in the work yet, but some potential ideas that seem fitting are an icy world where you can be affected by cold to work opposite of the Overheated status in the Desert, a rainforest-style world, and a super coastal beachy world.

New quests

Since Nightingale is an open-world game, quests aren’t the most crucial part as a lot of what you choose to do next is left up to you, but they are a nice feature to fall back on when you aren’t sure how to progress further. More quests will be introduced in future updates, so when you get to a point where no more quests are available, you need to wait for future updates to obtain more.

More facial hair

The character creator in Nightingale is already pretty packed with impressive features like Lineage, character story, and Loadout difficulty, but even more features will be added, including additional facial hair options.

There are already some options, but even more will be added. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scars and tattoos

Both scars and tattoos in the skin category have empty sections in the character creator with a note that they will be implemented in a later update, so both of these features are planned.

Makeup presets

You can fully customize your character’s makeup look yourself with a wide array of makeup options, but this feature will be expanded to also include makeup presets if you want makeup but don’t feel like creating a look yourself.

It’s a work in progress. Screenshot by Dot Esports

UI updates

The devs have plans to keep working on the overall UI for Nightingale and improve it in the future. We don’t know the exact specifics of this yet, but general UI changes will probably steadily be implemented as updates are released.

Craft from storage

As of now, you have to pull out anything you want to use for crafting, but crafting using items you have in storage is planned. This is a huge improvement since it means you won’t have to find all the items you need, bring them to the table, and then store any extras away again. Instead, this feature will streamline the crafting process and make it a whole lot more efficient.

Crafting queue

You can only craft one of an item or multiple of that item at a time, which means there isn’t a crafting queue, but Nightingale will have one in a future update so you can plan multiple crafts of different items all at once.

NPC changes

The system for your hired Survivor NPCs will be improved upon in the future with features like the ability to control them, direct them to bring items back to you, and more. What Survivor NPCs are capable of now is just the foundation of what they’ll be able to do later on.

I expect you to become a lot more useful, Agnes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

More Apex Creatures

Apex Creatures are massive, imposing, and legendary bosses you can take on for great rewards, and although there are already a few to fight, even more will be added. These could potentially line up with the new biomes.

New tools and weapons

More tools and weapons for you to craft, upgrade, and use are in the works. There’s already lots of different gear you can use, but the devs are committed to expanding the roster even further.

Community requested features

Outside of the officially known specific features, Inflexion Games is keeping an eye on what features the community wants when designing future content and updates.

I can’t wait to see what future content we get. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Consistent updates

The devs have consistent updates planned for the foreseeable future as they work on getting Nightingale close to a full public release and out of the early access state.

Full 1.0 release

The early access period of Nightingale is expected to last between nine months to a year, so the full 1.0 public release is the overall update everything else is building toward.