Category:
Nightingale

Nightingale Roadmap: All upcoming updates, Realm Cards, and biomes

There's a lot planned for the Fae Realms.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Feb 23, 2024 12:13 pm
The player flying through the sky with an umbrella.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nightingale officially launched in an early access state on Feb. 20, and the devs have massive plans for the future of the open-world survival-based game. There’s already a lot to love about this game, but there’s also even more content in the works.

If you’re wondering what you can expect to see next or have a particular feature in mind you’re hoping to have added, here’s what you need to know about the Nightingale roadmap and all future planned updates.

Nightingale roadmap: All planned content and updates

Here are all of the updates and content we know are coming to Nightingale in the future. There isn’t an official roadmap for Nightingale yet, but there are a ton of planned features and updates in the works.

  • Offline mode
  • More Realm Cards
  • New biomes
  • New quests
  • Facial hair
  • Scars and tattoos
  • Makeup presets
  • UI updates
  • Craft from storage
  • Crafting queue
  • NPC changes
  • More Apex Creatures
  • New tools and weapons
  • Community requested features
  • Consistent updates
  • Full 1.0 release

Offline mode

One of the top priorities for the Nightingale devs is implementing offline mode. Although this feature was never originally planned for this game, the devs listened to player feedback and completely shifted their priorities to make this unplanned feature one of the top ones.

The offline mode for Nightingale will be released “as soon as feasible,” according to Inflexion Games.

A screenshot of a Discord announcement from Inflexion Games regarding Nightingale.
It’s a top priority now. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Discord

More Realm Cards

Realm Cards are by far one of the most important aspects of Nightingale’s gameplay, and luckily for players, the devs already have plans to deliver new ones so we can all set out to explore more types of worlds. The plans include both Major Cards, which determine the key features of the world you visit including aspects like enemy types and NPCs, and Minor Cards, which apply various kinds of buffs or special effects.

New biomes

Alongside the addition of new Major and Minor Cards, the devs also have plans for new biomes, which means more Biome Realm Cards. As of now, there are only three different types of environments you can imagine, which are Forest, Swamp, and Desert.

We don’t know what kinds of biomes are in the work yet, but some potential ideas that seem fitting are an icy world where you can be affected by cold to work opposite of the Overheated status in the Desert, a rainforest-style world, and a super coastal beachy world.

New quests

Since Nightingale is an open-world game, quests aren’t the most crucial part as a lot of what you choose to do next is left up to you, but they are a nice feature to fall back on when you aren’t sure how to progress further. More quests will be introduced in future updates, so when you get to a point where no more quests are available, you need to wait for future updates to obtain more.

More facial hair

The character creator in Nightingale is already pretty packed with impressive features like Lineage, character story, and Loadout difficulty, but even more features will be added, including additional facial hair options.

The facial hair options in Nightingale.
There are already some options, but even more will be added. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scars and tattoos

Both scars and tattoos in the skin category have empty sections in the character creator with a note that they will be implemented in a later update, so both of these features are planned.

Makeup presets

You can fully customize your character’s makeup look yourself with a wide array of makeup options, but this feature will be expanded to also include makeup presets if you want makeup but don’t feel like creating a look yourself.

The makeup presets page in Nightingale.
It’s a work in progress. Screenshot by Dot Esports

UI updates

The devs have plans to keep working on the overall UI for Nightingale and improve it in the future. We don’t know the exact specifics of this yet, but general UI changes will probably steadily be implemented as updates are released.

Craft from storage

As of now, you have to pull out anything you want to use for crafting, but crafting using items you have in storage is planned. This is a huge improvement since it means you won’t have to find all the items you need, bring them to the table, and then store any extras away again. Instead, this feature will streamline the crafting process and make it a whole lot more efficient.

Crafting queue

You can only craft one of an item or multiple of that item at a time, which means there isn’t a crafting queue, but Nightingale will have one in a future update so you can plan multiple crafts of different items all at once.

NPC changes

The system for your hired Survivor NPCs will be improved upon in the future with features like the ability to control them, direct them to bring items back to you, and more. What Survivor NPCs are capable of now is just the foundation of what they’ll be able to do later on.

The player looking at Agnes, an NPC.
I expect you to become a lot more useful, Agnes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

More Apex Creatures

Apex Creatures are massive, imposing, and legendary bosses you can take on for great rewards, and although there are already a few to fight, even more will be added. These could potentially line up with the new biomes.

New tools and weapons

More tools and weapons for you to craft, upgrade, and use are in the works. There’s already lots of different gear you can use, but the devs are committed to expanding the roster even further.

Community requested features

Outside of the officially known specific features, Inflexion Games is keeping an eye on what features the community wants when designing future content and updates.

A player watching the sunset in Nightingale.
I can’t wait to see what future content we get. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Consistent updates

The devs have consistent updates planned for the foreseeable future as they work on getting Nightingale close to a full public release and out of the early access state.

Full 1.0 release

The early access period of Nightingale is expected to last between nine months to a year, so the full 1.0 public release is the overall update everything else is building toward.

related content
Read Article How to get Wire in Nightingale
A player watching the sunset in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Wire in Nightingale
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Does Nightingale have controller support?
An in game screenshot of a city from the game Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Does Nightingale have controller support?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to solve Bastille of Agility challenges in Nightingale
A screenshot of a Bastille of Agility tower in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to solve Bastille of Agility challenges in Nightingale
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Wire in Nightingale
A player watching the sunset in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Wire in Nightingale
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Does Nightingale have controller support?
An in game screenshot of a city from the game Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Does Nightingale have controller support?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to solve Bastille of Agility challenges in Nightingale
A screenshot of a Bastille of Agility tower in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to solve Bastille of Agility challenges in Nightingale
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 22, 2024
Author
Kacee Fay
General Gaming Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.