How to fix Overheated status in Nightingale

Like a proper Southern Belle.
Published: Feb 21, 2024 11:31 am
How co op multiplayer works in Nightingale
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nightingale comes with all sorts of environmental and physical hazards, and one of the most oppressive when you’re starting out is the Overheated status.

While some negative status effects have fairly intuitive causes and cures (like when you sprain your after you jump off a cliff), Overheated isn’t quite as simple. Or rather, it’s so simple that you won’t want to accept the truth—you get Overheated literally every time you’re in direct sunlight in the Desert Biome. This may be the case, but don’t let yourself get discouraged—there is an easy fix for being Overheated in Nightingale.

How to cure Overheated in Nightingale

A screenshot of Fibre ferns in the Desert Biome of Nightingale.
Hot today, isn’t it? Screenshot by Dot Esports

This status effect really isn’t “cured” so much as it is avoided. By that I simply mean that it isn’t permanent. This means that you don’t need any medicine or rest to get rid of the status, you just need to solve the issue that’s causing it in the first place.

Overheated happens any time you’re standing in direct sunlight in the Desert Biome. Shade of any kind will cause the effect to go away, so getting rid of the status can be as simple as finding a tree to hide under—or of course, building a shelter. The easiest and best way to avoid Overheated, though, is to take the shade with you.

The Umbrella seems to be one of the most important offhand items in Nightingale. A Simple Umbrella, which you’re tasked with crafting very early on after imagining a landscape, serves as a makeshift glider, cures the Wet Condition by blocking rain, and also fixes Overheated by allowing you to bring shade with you everywhere you go in the Desert Biome.

You can also get rid of Overheated by submerging yourself in water, but this starts ticking down the Wet timer, which brings problems of its own. The Umbrella is universal enough that you should prioritize making it even if you aren’t in the Desert and dealing with Overheated—and if you are, its necessity simply can’t be overstated.

How to solve Puzzle Cores in Nightingale
A Bound creature charges at the player wielding two climbing picks in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to solve Puzzle Cores in Nightingale
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 21, 2024
Nightingale: Which landscape should you imagine?
A screenshot showing a beautiful sunset in Nightingale's forest biome.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Nightingale: Which landscape should you imagine?
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 21, 2024
How to fix the Shard error in Nightingale
Two Nightingale players cast a power
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to fix the Shard error in Nightingale
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 21, 2024
Which Nightingale character story should you choose?
Different character stories in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Which Nightingale character story should you choose?
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 21, 2024
How to save in Nightingale
Player looking at part of the Forest Abeyance Realm in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to save in Nightingale
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 21, 2024
Pierce Bunch
Freelance writer, playwright, actor, and jack-of-all-games.