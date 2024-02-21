How to fix Overheated status in Nightingale

Nightingale comes with all sorts of environmental and physical hazards, and one of the most oppressive when you’re starting out is the Overheated status.

While some negative status effects have fairly intuitive causes and cures (like when you sprain your after you jump off a cliff), Overheated isn’t quite as simple. Or rather, it’s so simple that you won’t want to accept the truth—you get Overheated literally every time you’re in direct sunlight in the Desert Biome. This may be the case, but don’t let yourself get discouraged—there is an easy fix for being Overheated in Nightingale.

How to cure Overheated in Nightingale

Hot today, isn’t it? Screenshot by Dot Esports

This status effect really isn’t “cured” so much as it is avoided. By that I simply mean that it isn’t permanent. This means that you don’t need any medicine or rest to get rid of the status, you just need to solve the issue that’s causing it in the first place.

Overheated happens any time you’re standing in direct sunlight in the Desert Biome. Shade of any kind will cause the effect to go away, so getting rid of the status can be as simple as finding a tree to hide under—or of course, building a shelter. The easiest and best way to avoid Overheated, though, is to take the shade with you.

The Umbrella seems to be one of the most important offhand items in Nightingale. A Simple Umbrella, which you’re tasked with crafting very early on after imagining a landscape, serves as a makeshift glider, cures the Wet Condition by blocking rain, and also fixes Overheated by allowing you to bring shade with you everywhere you go in the Desert Biome.

You can also get rid of Overheated by submerging yourself in water, but this starts ticking down the Wet timer, which brings problems of its own. The Umbrella is universal enough that you should prioritize making it even if you aren’t in the Desert and dealing with Overheated—and if you are, its necessity simply can’t be overstated.