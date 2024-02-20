How to get and use an Umbrella in Nightingale

The Umbrella is one of the more versatile tools in Nightingale, as players can use it to perform various actions from providing shade to gliding.

When I got my first Umbrella and started using it in Nightingale, Gliding instantly became my favorite feature. Climbing onto high mountains wasn’t a problem anymore as I could easily land on the ground in a few seconds with the help of my trusty Umbrella. You’ll be wanting to get your hands on this incredible tool too—here’s how.

How to get an Umbrella in Nightingale

You can get an Umbrella during Nightingale’s tutorial. When you get to the third realm, the Swamp, climb up the nearby tall towers. You’ll find chests on top of these towers. The Umbrella will be inside one of them.

If you’ve already played the tutorial, there’s an alternative way to get an Umbrella; the item also appears in Essence Trader, where it costs 30 Essence Dust. Simply playing the game yields plenty of Essence Dust, so you should have enough to buy the Umbrella. You can extract Essence Dust from items like plant fiber and stones if you’re short on credits.

How to use an Umbrella in Nightingale

Hold down Space or F while the Umbrella is in your offhand to use it. If you’re gliding, you’ll remain in the air as long as your stamina bar allows. This means jumping off from any extreme heights with a limited stamina bar still remains a dangerous activity despite having this trusty tool since you won’t be able to glide forever.

With Nightingale’s procedural generation, you’ll always find towering new hills that will double as opportunities to use your Umbrella to glide around. I’d also recommend changing to third-person while gliding since it improves the view.