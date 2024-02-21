Which Nightingale character story should you choose?

When creating your character in Nightingale, there’s a vast variety of options to choose from ranging from your hair color to a full-on family tree. The most important option of all is your character story, which defines who you are.

Recommended Videos

If you’re struggling to decide between them, here’s what you should know about the different backstories in Nightingale and which character story you should choose.

All character stories in Nightingale

Your starting outfit changes to reflect the story you choose. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are seven different character stories you can choose between when creating your character in Nightingale. Each one provides your character with a backstory and slightly modifies the outfit you start with depending on which Loadout difficulty you choose.

Character Story Description Academic “A learned scholar, well-versed in the physical sciences and humanities. Your time was spent among the grand libraries and lecture halls of your local university, conducting lengthy research studies in your field.” Statesperson “A regent, born into wealth and a lineage of political power. You wanted for naught, days spent debating the workings of your fine city, followed by nights of lavish parties and extravagant dinners.” Tradesperson “A skilled and practical jack-of-all-trades. You spent most of your days laboring, living a modest but fulfilling life. With tool in hand and food on your table, you needed nothing more.” Hermit “A reclusive eccentric, choosing the lonesome wilderness over the bustling city. You worked the land, foregoing the comforts of modern life, as well as the social decorum, in favor of total self-sufficiency.” Officer “A military officer, accustomed both to rough living in the field and cavorting with the Regency. Having joined the armed forces at a young age, you’re intimately familiar with loss, destruction, and humanity’s capacity for horror.” Ne’er-Do-Well “A petty criminal with few prospects in life, often on the wrong side of the law. You long enjoyed the thrill of mischief, stealing, swindling, and eschewing propriety in favor of life’s vices.” Vagrant “Destitute and relegated to the streets—or worse, the workhouse. Your lot in life has been begging, scrounging, and long stints or torturous labor under the cruel watch of the guardian.”

Which character story should you pick in Nightingale?

Define who your character is with this choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You should choose the character story that appeals to you most and fits the kind of character you want to play as in Nightingale best. There’s no one supreme character story that provides any more benefits than others. Instead, they’re all equally solid options for creating the character you want to play as.

As of now, the character story you choose doesn’t seem to change much about who your character is or how they react in situations, but this could change in the future since Nightingale is still in early access. The only noticeable difference is the color of the outfit you begin with depending on which of the various starting Loadouts you choose, but you can obtain much better gear once you start playing which makes this choice mostly inconsequential. Because of this, just choose whichever character story sounds most fitting for you.