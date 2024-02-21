Category:
Nightingale

Which Nightingale character story should you choose?

It's a defining part of who your character is.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Feb 21, 2024 10:35 am
Different character stories in Nightingale.
Screenshots by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

When creating your character in Nightingale, there’s a vast variety of options to choose from ranging from your hair color to a full-on family tree. The most important option of all is your character story, which defines who you are.

Recommended Videos

If you’re struggling to decide between them, here’s what you should know about the different backstories in Nightingale and which character story you should choose.

All character stories in Nightingale

The Officer character story in Nightingale.
Your starting outfit changes to reflect the story you choose. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are seven different character stories you can choose between when creating your character in Nightingale. Each one provides your character with a backstory and slightly modifies the outfit you start with depending on which Loadout difficulty you choose.

Character StoryDescription
Academic“A learned scholar, well-versed in the physical sciences and humanities. Your time was spent among the grand libraries and lecture halls of your local university, conducting lengthy research studies in your field.”
Statesperson“A regent, born into wealth and a lineage of political power. You wanted for naught, days spent debating the workings of your fine city, followed by nights of lavish parties and extravagant dinners.”
Tradesperson“A skilled and practical jack-of-all-trades. You spent most of your days laboring, living a modest but fulfilling life. With tool in hand and food on your table, you needed nothing more.”
Hermit“A reclusive eccentric, choosing the lonesome wilderness over the bustling city. You worked the land, foregoing the comforts of modern life, as well as the social decorum, in favor of total self-sufficiency.”
Officer“A military officer, accustomed both to rough living in the field and cavorting with the Regency. Having joined the armed forces at a young age, you’re intimately familiar with loss, destruction, and humanity’s capacity for horror.”
Ne’er-Do-Well“A petty criminal with few prospects in life, often on the wrong side of the law. You long enjoyed the thrill of mischief, stealing, swindling, and eschewing propriety in favor of life’s vices.”
Vagrant“Destitute and relegated to the streets—or worse, the workhouse. Your lot in life has been begging, scrounging, and long stints or torturous labor under the cruel watch of the guardian.”

Which character story should you pick in Nightingale?

The Hard Loadout option in Nightingale.
Define who your character is with this choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You should choose the character story that appeals to you most and fits the kind of character you want to play as in Nightingale best. There’s no one supreme character story that provides any more benefits than others. Instead, they’re all equally solid options for creating the character you want to play as.

As of now, the character story you choose doesn’t seem to change much about who your character is or how they react in situations, but this could change in the future since Nightingale is still in early access. The only noticeable difference is the color of the outfit you begin with depending on which of the various starting Loadouts you choose, but you can obtain much better gear once you start playing which makes this choice mostly inconsequential. Because of this, just choose whichever character story sounds most fitting for you.

related content
Read Article How to solve Puzzle Cores in Nightingale
A Bound creature charges at the player wielding two climbing picks in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to solve Puzzle Cores in Nightingale
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Nightingale: Which landscape should you imagine?
A screenshot showing a beautiful sunset in Nightingale's forest biome.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Nightingale: Which landscape should you imagine?
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to fix the Shard error in Nightingale
Two Nightingale players cast a power
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to fix the Shard error in Nightingale
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to save in Nightingale
Player looking at part of the Forest Abeyance Realm in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to save in Nightingale
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to get Twine in Nightingale
Spinning Wheel out in the open in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Twine in Nightingale
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to solve Puzzle Cores in Nightingale
A Bound creature charges at the player wielding two climbing picks in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to solve Puzzle Cores in Nightingale
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Nightingale: Which landscape should you imagine?
A screenshot showing a beautiful sunset in Nightingale's forest biome.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Nightingale: Which landscape should you imagine?
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to fix the Shard error in Nightingale
Two Nightingale players cast a power
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to fix the Shard error in Nightingale
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to save in Nightingale
Player looking at part of the Forest Abeyance Realm in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to save in Nightingale
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to get Twine in Nightingale
Spinning Wheel out in the open in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Twine in Nightingale
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 21, 2024

Author

Kacee Fay
General Gaming Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.