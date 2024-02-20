Category:
Nightingale

What does Lineage do in Nightingale?

Not much, but it's still a fun feature.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Feb 20, 2024 04:51 pm
Lineage in Nightingale.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The character customization options in Nightingale are pretty vast and extend beyond most of the typical features you expect to see. One of the options the customization system includes is Lineage.

Recommended Videos

Since the Lineage option appears among all of the other essential components of the character creation process, you might be wondering what Lineage does in Nightingale.

What does choosing your Lineage do in Nightingale?

Currently, the Lineage you choose in Nightingale is purely cosmetic and has no further functions outside of this. The only actual functionality with this feature is creating the Lineage tree and aligning your character’s appearance with the features of your ancestors using the Inheritance option.

The Inheritance feature.
Any family member can be swapped in so you can make your character look more like them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can choose to align your character’s appearance a bit more with any of your family members through the square slider option presented in the Inheritance menu. On this page, you can click any of the three characters other than you around the square slider to swap them out for a different family member.

After choosing the Lineage characters you desire, you can then move the circle in the slider around to adjust how your character looks. Moving it in any direction toward one of your family members will cause your appearance to slowly shift to look more like theirs. This is the only actual functionality for Lineage, and it’s pretty minor and purely cosmetic.

Even though creating your Lineage tree doesn’t affect gameplay, it’s still a really cool part of the character creation process. You can freely select a total of 14 ancestors from your past ranging from your parents to your great-grandparents.

A full Lineage tree in Nightingale.
You get to fill a huge family tree. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you have immense freedom in customizing your character, all of the members of your Lineage can only be chosen from a selection of pre-made characters. These pre-made characters are the same ones you get to choose between at the start of the character-creation process.

Outside of Lineage, there are lots of other decisions to make in the character creation, with Loadout difficulty being one of the most important ones. And once you set off on your Nightingale journey, you have even more essential decisions to make, like choosing your Realm difficulty settings. So even though your Lineage doesn’t really affect anything, there are plenty of other early-game choices that do.

related content
Read Article Is Nightingale procedurally generated?
Nightingale city's portals sparking with electricity.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Is Nightingale procedurally generated?
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Feb 20, 2024
Read Article All Nightingale Realm difficulty settings: Which should you choose?
A Nightinglae player looking at a portal.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
All Nightingale Realm difficulty settings: Which should you choose?
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to fix Video Card is Out of Memory error in Nightingale
A character in Nightingale wielding a weapon and wearing an animal skull.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to fix Video Card is Out of Memory error in Nightingale
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to split stacks in Nightingale
How to split stacks in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to split stacks in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 20, 2024
Read Article All Nightingale Loadout difficulty settings: Which should you choose?
Four different starting Loadouts in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
All Nightingale Loadout difficulty settings: Which should you choose?
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Nightingale procedurally generated?
Nightingale city's portals sparking with electricity.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Is Nightingale procedurally generated?
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Feb 20, 2024
Read Article All Nightingale Realm difficulty settings: Which should you choose?
A Nightinglae player looking at a portal.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
All Nightingale Realm difficulty settings: Which should you choose?
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to fix Video Card is Out of Memory error in Nightingale
A character in Nightingale wielding a weapon and wearing an animal skull.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to fix Video Card is Out of Memory error in Nightingale
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to split stacks in Nightingale
How to split stacks in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to split stacks in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 20, 2024
Read Article All Nightingale Loadout difficulty settings: Which should you choose?
Four different starting Loadouts in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
All Nightingale Loadout difficulty settings: Which should you choose?
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 20, 2024

Author

Kacee Fay
General Gaming Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.