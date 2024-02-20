What does Lineage do in Nightingale?

The character customization options in Nightingale are pretty vast and extend beyond most of the typical features you expect to see. One of the options the customization system includes is Lineage.

Since the Lineage option appears among all of the other essential components of the character creation process, you might be wondering what Lineage does in Nightingale.

What does choosing your Lineage do in Nightingale?

Currently, the Lineage you choose in Nightingale is purely cosmetic and has no further functions outside of this. The only actual functionality with this feature is creating the Lineage tree and aligning your character’s appearance with the features of your ancestors using the Inheritance option.

Any family member can be swapped in so you can make your character look more like them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can choose to align your character’s appearance a bit more with any of your family members through the square slider option presented in the Inheritance menu. On this page, you can click any of the three characters other than you around the square slider to swap them out for a different family member.

After choosing the Lineage characters you desire, you can then move the circle in the slider around to adjust how your character looks. Moving it in any direction toward one of your family members will cause your appearance to slowly shift to look more like theirs. This is the only actual functionality for Lineage, and it’s pretty minor and purely cosmetic.

Even though creating your Lineage tree doesn’t affect gameplay, it’s still a really cool part of the character creation process. You can freely select a total of 14 ancestors from your past ranging from your parents to your great-grandparents.

You get to fill a huge family tree. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you have immense freedom in customizing your character, all of the members of your Lineage can only be chosen from a selection of pre-made characters. These pre-made characters are the same ones you get to choose between at the start of the character-creation process.

Outside of Lineage, there are lots of other decisions to make in the character creation, with Loadout difficulty being one of the most important ones. And once you set off on your Nightingale journey, you have even more essential decisions to make, like choosing your Realm difficulty settings. So even though your Lineage doesn’t really affect anything, there are plenty of other early-game choices that do.