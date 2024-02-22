Category:
All Realm Cards in Nightingale

Get all the cards on your side.
Sharmila Ganguly
Published: Feb 22, 2024 09:18 am
A Portal in Nightingale
Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a Realmwalker in Nightingale, you can source over 60 Realm Cards to curate your survival crafting experience. Depending on their type, Realm Cards let you modify a realm’s features or buff your character’s stats. Here are all the Realm Cards you can get in Nightingale

Every Realm Card in Nightingale

There are three kinds of Realm Cards in Nightingale: Biome Cards, Major Cards, and Minor Sards. Biome Cards affect the environmental features of the Realm you’re creating, while Major Cards affect more critical elements like the quests, Points of Interest, enemy types, and NPCs in the Realm. Minor Cards, on the other hand, offer buffs for your character, change weather conditions and other world features in real time in your current Realm.

Realm Cards are unlocked as you progress in the game and complete Sites of Power, but you can also buy recipes for certain cards from Essence Traders or find them in Fae Chests. If you find a recipe for a Realm Card, you have to craft the card using Simple Enchanter’s Focus crafting equipment.

Below, you’ll find a list of every Realm Card in Nightingale, sectioned according to their type for your convenience.

All Biome Realm Cards in Nightingale

Forest Realm card in Nightingale
Forest Realm card. Image via Inflexion Games
Card nameDescription
ForestCreates a Forest Realm.
DesertCreates a Desert Realm.
SwampCreates a Swamp Realm.

All Major Realm Cards in Nightingale

Antiquarian Realm card in Nightingale
Antiquarian Realm card. Image via Inflexion Games
Card nameDescription
AbeyanceTakes you to a “Realm of minimal danger” to act as your base and to build an Estate.
AntiquarianTakes you to a “Realm of middling danger, settled by Druids and rife with Fae Ruins.”
Antiquarian AscendedLate game version of Antiquarian.
AstrolabeTakes you to a “Realm of moderate danger, populated by the Calcularia and the ruins of humanity’s Realmic airfields.”
Astrolabe AscendedLate game version of Astrolabe.
BywayTakes you to a “small, transient Realm.”
GloomTakes you to a “Realm of considerable danger and perpetual darkness, populated by Hermetics.”
Gloom AscendedLate game version of Gloom.
HerbariumTakes you to a “Realm of considerable danger, with miraculous plant growth fueled by ancient Fae gardens.”
Herbarium AscendedLate game version of Herbarium.
HuntTakes you to a “Realm of great danger,  where vicious creatures abound and only seasoned Explorers dare to tread.”
Hunt AscendedLate game version of Hunt.
ProvisionerTakes you to a “Realm of moderate danger, populated by the NTTC and their industrial refineries.”
Provisioner AscendedLate game version of Provisioner.
VaultOpens a connection to a Fae Vault with an advanced challenge; Late game option.

All Minor Realm Cards in Nightingale

Alchemist Realm card in Nightingale
Alchemist Realm card. Image via Inflexion Games
Card nameDescription
AlchemistIncreases the yield of crafted potions, increases your chance of finding Essence and increases the magick power of crafted items.
AmphibiousIncreases your swimming speed, resistance to disease, and ability to recover stamina while in water.
AnglerImproves your fishing skill and yield, hiding you from hostile sight while fishing.
ArtisanImproves the durability of crafted items and have crafting stations always augmented by the ideal environment, regardless of placement.
Blood Moon ApogeanIncreases the chance that enemies will drop rare items, but decreases your maximum health and regeneration rate.
Blood MoonIncreases the chance for enemies to drop rare items, but decreases your maximum health.
Blood Moon EminentIncreases the chance for enemies to drop rare items, but decreases your maximum health and regeneration rate.
BlunderbussIncreases the damage you deal with shotguns, the yield when crafting shotgun ammunition as well as the damage you deal with magickal ammunition, while reducing the damage you deal with other guns.
Bulwark’s WorkshopLets you craft durable tools that enhance your blocking ability but increase stamina cost.
CleansingRemoves all minor card effects from a Realm.
Combatant’s WorkshopLets you craft tools that deal greater damage, but offer reduced yield.
Deep Fae WildsDecreases the damage you deal, your maximum health and stamina, as well as the rate at which your health and stamina recover.
Dragon’s Hoard ApogeanGrows the content of chests, granting a chance to find rare gems, ore and resources, while lowering your damage resistance.
Dragon’s HoardGrows the content of chests and grant a chance to find rare games, while lowering your damage resistance.
Dragon’s Hoard EminentGrows the content of chests, granting a chance to find rare gems and ore, while lowering your damage resistance.
DuelistIncreases the damage you deal as well as the damage you receive.
Estate AddressUse this card to go directly to a specific player’s Abeyance Realm. You can also gift it to other players to allow them to visit your Estate while you are offline.
ExplorerTravel more quickly, improving your resistance to most forms of damage while reducing the damage you deal.
Explorer EminentTravel more quickly, extending the benefits of your meals and improving your resistance to most forms of damage while reducing the damage you can deal.
FarmIncreases the speed of crop growth, improve their yield and increase the chance of finding Essence when harvesting.
FeastProlongs the effects of a meal, grow hungry more slowly, and heal more quickly
ForgeIncreases ore yield, reduces the time needed to refine ore products, and improves the quality of metal items, at the cost of other materials’ effectiveness.
FortitudeIncreases your resistance to injury, improve your blocking ability. Also increases the fortitude of your structures, at the cost of your tools’ and clothing’s durability.
GhostImproves your stealth and increase the yield of resources and Essence while reducing the damage you deal.
GreenhouseIncreases plant yield, reduces the time needed to refine plant products and improves the quality of plant-based items, at the cost of other materials effectiveness.
Harvester’s WorkshopUse this to craft tools that offer greater yield and reduced stamina cost, but lower damage.
HearthProlongs the effects of a meal and rest. You’ll grow tired and hungry more slowly, and recover health and stamina more quickly.
HunterIncreases the yield gathered from slain creatures while increasing the damage you deal to weak points and decreasing your damage dealt elsewhere.
Hunter EminentIncreases the yield gathered from slain creatures while increasing the damage you deal to weak points and decreasing your damage dealt elsewhere.
IndustryIncreases the yield of crafted ammunition and ingots as well as the crafting time of all refinement.
Lumber Mill Increases wood yield, reduces the time needed to refine wood products and improves the quality of wood items, at the cost of other materials’ effectiveness.
Maleficiate ApogeanPlunges a Realm into eternal night, greatly increasing the yield of the Bound’s resources, but dealing consistent damage to you over time.
MaleficiatePlunges a Realm into eternal night and increase the yield of the Bound’s resources
MarksmanIncreases the damage you deal with rifles, the yield when crafting rifle ammunition as well as the damage you deal with magickal ammunition, while reducing the damage you deal with other guns.
MightIncreases your strength and carrying capacity at the cost of your tools’ and clothing’s durability.
OutlawIncreases the damage you deal with pistols, the yield when crafting pistol ammunition as well as the damage you deal with magickal ammunition, while reducing the damage you deal with other guns.
QuarryIncreases stone yield, reduces the time needed to refine stone products, and improves the quality of stone items, at the cost of other materials’ effectiveness.
Settler ApogeanPlay this card to increase the yield of refined building materials and crops and improve the fortitude of your structures while reducing the rate at which you recover stamina.
SettlerIncreases the yield of refined building materials and crops and improves the fortitude of your structures while reducing the rate at which you recover stamina.
Settler EminentIncreases the yield of refined building materials and crops and improves the fortitude of your structures while reducing the rate at which you recover stamina.
TavernProlongs the effects of a meal and rest. You’ll grow tired more slowly, and recover your stamina more quickly.
Tempest ApogeanBrings perpetual storms and endless night, increasing the potency of your magick.
TempestBrings perpetual rains and increase the potency of your magick.
Tempest EminentBrings perpetual storms and increases the potency of your magick.
Thinned VeilUse this card to move more quickly, leap safely to great heights, and use stamina more efficiently.
TreasuryIncreases the chance of finding essence.
Treasury EminentIncreases the chance of finding Essence and to make slaying creatures and harvesting produce Essence Dust.
TricksterUse this card to leap to great heights, resist injury and feel your strength bolstered. Damage dealt will be reduced, however, and further anomalous effects should be expected.
UtopiaUse this card to invoke perpetual daylight and become invisible to enemies.
Utopia ApogeanUse this card to invoke perpetual daylight and become invisible to enemies.
WeightedIncreases the damage you deal and the efficiency of your harvesting while weighing down your body and limiting the efficiency of your stamina.
Weighted EminentIncreases the damage you deal and the efficiency of your harvesting while weighing down your body and limiting the efficiency of your stamina.
This is the full list of Realm Cards we have discovered so far in Nightingale at the time of writing. We will update this article if we find more cards or when new cards are added with future updates. 
Read Article How to get Realm Cards in Nightingale
A character in Nightingale wielding a weapon and wearing an animal skull.
How to get Realm Cards in Nightingale
Yash Nair Yash Nair Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to upgrade Crafting Workbenches in Nightingale
How to unlock upgraded crafting benches in Nightingale
How to upgrade Crafting Workbenches in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Pigment in Nightingale
How to make Pigment in Nightingale
How to get and use Pigment in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to upgrade tools and gear in Nightingale
How to upgrade tools and gear in Nightingale
How to upgrade tools and gear in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Where to find Essence Traders in Nightingale
A promo image for Nightingale showing a settlement with a mystical tree in its center.
Where to find Essence Traders in Nightingale
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 21, 2024
Author

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com