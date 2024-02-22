All Realm Cards in Nightingale

As a Realmwalker in Nightingale, you can source over 60 Realm Cards to curate your survival crafting experience. Depending on their type, Realm Cards let you modify a realm’s features or buff your character’s stats. Here are all the Realm Cards you can get in Nightingale.
Every Realm Card in Nightingale
There are three kinds of Realm Cards in Nightingale: Biome Cards, Major Cards, and Minor Sards. Biome Cards affect the environmental features of the Realm you’re creating, while Major Cards affect more critical elements like the quests, Points of Interest, enemy types, and NPCs in the Realm. Minor Cards, on the other hand, offer buffs for your character, change weather conditions and other world features in real time in your current Realm.
Realm Cards are unlocked as you progress in the game and complete Sites of Power, but you can also buy recipes for certain cards from Essence Traders or find them in Fae Chests. If you find a recipe for a Realm Card, you have to craft the card using Simple Enchanter’s Focus crafting equipment.
Below, you’ll find a list of every Realm Card in Nightingale, sectioned according to their type for your convenience.
All Biome Realm Cards in Nightingale
|Card name
|Description
|Forest
|Creates a Forest Realm.
|Desert
|Creates a Desert Realm.
|Swamp
|Creates a Swamp Realm.
All Major Realm Cards in Nightingale
|Card name
|Description
|Abeyance
|Takes you to a “Realm of minimal danger” to act as your base and to build an Estate.
|Antiquarian
|Takes you to a “Realm of middling danger, settled by Druids and rife with Fae Ruins.”
|Antiquarian Ascended
|Late game version of Antiquarian.
|Astrolabe
|Takes you to a “Realm of moderate danger, populated by the Calcularia and the ruins of humanity’s Realmic airfields.”
|Astrolabe Ascended
|Late game version of Astrolabe.
|Byway
|Takes you to a “small, transient Realm.”
|Gloom
|Takes you to a “Realm of considerable danger and perpetual darkness, populated by Hermetics.”
|Gloom Ascended
|Late game version of Gloom.
|Herbarium
|Takes you to a “Realm of considerable danger, with miraculous plant growth fueled by ancient Fae gardens.”
|Herbarium Ascended
|Late game version of Herbarium.
|Hunt
|Takes you to a “Realm of great danger, where vicious creatures abound and only seasoned Explorers dare to tread.”
|Hunt Ascended
|Late game version of Hunt.
|Provisioner
|Takes you to a “Realm of moderate danger, populated by the NTTC and their industrial refineries.”
|Provisioner Ascended
|Late game version of Provisioner.
|Vault
|Opens a connection to a Fae Vault with an advanced challenge; Late game option.
All Minor Realm Cards in Nightingale
|Card name
|Description
|Alchemist
|Increases the yield of crafted potions, increases your chance of finding Essence and increases the magick power of crafted items.
|Amphibious
|Increases your swimming speed, resistance to disease, and ability to recover stamina while in water.
|Angler
|Improves your fishing skill and yield, hiding you from hostile sight while fishing.
|Artisan
|Improves the durability of crafted items and have crafting stations always augmented by the ideal environment, regardless of placement.
|Blood Moon Apogean
|Increases the chance that enemies will drop rare items, but decreases your maximum health and regeneration rate.
|Blood Moon
|Increases the chance for enemies to drop rare items, but decreases your maximum health.
|Blood Moon Eminent
|Increases the chance for enemies to drop rare items, but decreases your maximum health and regeneration rate.
|Blunderbuss
|Increases the damage you deal with shotguns, the yield when crafting shotgun ammunition as well as the damage you deal with magickal ammunition, while reducing the damage you deal with other guns.
|Bulwark’s Workshop
|Lets you craft durable tools that enhance your blocking ability but increase stamina cost.
|Cleansing
|Removes all minor card effects from a Realm.
|Combatant’s Workshop
|Lets you craft tools that deal greater damage, but offer reduced yield.
|Deep Fae Wilds
|Decreases the damage you deal, your maximum health and stamina, as well as the rate at which your health and stamina recover.
|Dragon’s Hoard Apogean
|Grows the content of chests, granting a chance to find rare gems, ore and resources, while lowering your damage resistance.
|Dragon’s Hoard
|Grows the content of chests and grant a chance to find rare games, while lowering your damage resistance.
|Dragon’s Hoard Eminent
|Grows the content of chests, granting a chance to find rare gems and ore, while lowering your damage resistance.
|Duelist
|Increases the damage you deal as well as the damage you receive.
|Estate Address
|Use this card to go directly to a specific player’s Abeyance Realm. You can also gift it to other players to allow them to visit your Estate while you are offline.
|Explorer
|Travel more quickly, improving your resistance to most forms of damage while reducing the damage you deal.
|Explorer Eminent
|Travel more quickly, extending the benefits of your meals and improving your resistance to most forms of damage while reducing the damage you can deal.
|Farm
|Increases the speed of crop growth, improve their yield and increase the chance of finding Essence when harvesting.
|Feast
|Prolongs the effects of a meal, grow hungry more slowly, and heal more quickly
|Forge
|Increases ore yield, reduces the time needed to refine ore products, and improves the quality of metal items, at the cost of other materials’ effectiveness.
|Fortitude
|Increases your resistance to injury, improve your blocking ability. Also increases the fortitude of your structures, at the cost of your tools’ and clothing’s durability.
|Ghost
|Improves your stealth and increase the yield of resources and Essence while reducing the damage you deal.
|Greenhouse
|Increases plant yield, reduces the time needed to refine plant products and improves the quality of plant-based items, at the cost of other materials effectiveness.
|Harvester’s Workshop
|Use this to craft tools that offer greater yield and reduced stamina cost, but lower damage.
|Hearth
|Prolongs the effects of a meal and rest. You’ll grow tired and hungry more slowly, and recover health and stamina more quickly.
|Hunter
|Increases the yield gathered from slain creatures while increasing the damage you deal to weak points and decreasing your damage dealt elsewhere.
|Hunter Eminent
|Increases the yield gathered from slain creatures while increasing the damage you deal to weak points and decreasing your damage dealt elsewhere.
|Industry
|Increases the yield of crafted ammunition and ingots as well as the crafting time of all refinement.
|Lumber Mill
|Increases wood yield, reduces the time needed to refine wood products and improves the quality of wood items, at the cost of other materials’ effectiveness.
|Maleficiate Apogean
|Plunges a Realm into eternal night, greatly increasing the yield of the Bound’s resources, but dealing consistent damage to you over time.
|Maleficiate
|Plunges a Realm into eternal night and increase the yield of the Bound’s resources
|Marksman
|Increases the damage you deal with rifles, the yield when crafting rifle ammunition as well as the damage you deal with magickal ammunition, while reducing the damage you deal with other guns.
|Might
|Increases your strength and carrying capacity at the cost of your tools’ and clothing’s durability.
|Outlaw
|Increases the damage you deal with pistols, the yield when crafting pistol ammunition as well as the damage you deal with magickal ammunition, while reducing the damage you deal with other guns.
|Quarry
|Increases stone yield, reduces the time needed to refine stone products, and improves the quality of stone items, at the cost of other materials’ effectiveness.
|Settler Apogean
|Play this card to increase the yield of refined building materials and crops and improve the fortitude of your structures while reducing the rate at which you recover stamina.
|Settler
|Increases the yield of refined building materials and crops and improves the fortitude of your structures while reducing the rate at which you recover stamina.
|Settler Eminent
|Increases the yield of refined building materials and crops and improves the fortitude of your structures while reducing the rate at which you recover stamina.
|Tavern
|Prolongs the effects of a meal and rest. You’ll grow tired more slowly, and recover your stamina more quickly.
|Tempest Apogean
|Brings perpetual storms and endless night, increasing the potency of your magick.
|Tempest
|Brings perpetual rains and increase the potency of your magick.
|Tempest Eminent
|Brings perpetual storms and increases the potency of your magick.
|Thinned Veil
|Use this card to move more quickly, leap safely to great heights, and use stamina more efficiently.
|Treasury
|Increases the chance of finding essence.
|Treasury Eminent
|Increases the chance of finding Essence and to make slaying creatures and harvesting produce Essence Dust.
|Trickster
|Use this card to leap to great heights, resist injury and feel your strength bolstered. Damage dealt will be reduced, however, and further anomalous effects should be expected.
|Utopia
|Use this card to invoke perpetual daylight and become invisible to enemies.
|Utopia Apogean
|Use this card to invoke perpetual daylight and become invisible to enemies.
|Weighted
|Increases the damage you deal and the efficiency of your harvesting while weighing down your body and limiting the efficiency of your stamina.
|Weighted Eminent
|Increases the damage you deal and the efficiency of your harvesting while weighing down your body and limiting the efficiency of your stamina.