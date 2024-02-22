All Realm Cards in Nightingale

Card name Description

Alchemist Increases the yield of crafted potions, increases your chance of finding Essence and increases the magick power of crafted items.

Amphibious Increases your swimming speed, resistance to disease, and ability to recover stamina while in water.

Angler Improves your fishing skill and yield, hiding you from hostile sight while fishing.

Artisan Improves the durability of crafted items and have crafting stations always augmented by the ideal environment, regardless of placement.

Blood Moon Apogean Increases the chance that enemies will drop rare items, but decreases your maximum health and regeneration rate.

Blood Moon Increases the chance for enemies to drop rare items, but decreases your maximum health.

Blood Moon Eminent Increases the chance for enemies to drop rare items, but decreases your maximum health and regeneration rate.

Blunderbuss Increases the damage you deal with shotguns, the yield when crafting shotgun ammunition as well as the damage you deal with magickal ammunition, while reducing the damage you deal with other guns.

Bulwark’s Workshop Lets you craft durable tools that enhance your blocking ability but increase stamina cost.

Cleansing Removes all minor card effects from a Realm.

Combatant’s Workshop Lets you craft tools that deal greater damage, but offer reduced yield.

Deep Fae Wilds Decreases the damage you deal, your maximum health and stamina, as well as the rate at which your health and stamina recover.

Dragon’s Hoard Apogean Grows the content of chests, granting a chance to find rare gems, ore and resources, while lowering your damage resistance.

Dragon’s Hoard Grows the content of chests and grant a chance to find rare games, while lowering your damage resistance.

Dragon’s Hoard Eminent Grows the content of chests, granting a chance to find rare gems and ore, while lowering your damage resistance.

Duelist Increases the damage you deal as well as the damage you receive.

Estate Address Use this card to go directly to a specific player’s Abeyance Realm. You can also gift it to other players to allow them to visit your Estate while you are offline.

Explorer Travel more quickly, improving your resistance to most forms of damage while reducing the damage you deal.

Explorer Eminent Travel more quickly, extending the benefits of your meals and improving your resistance to most forms of damage while reducing the damage you can deal.

Farm Increases the speed of crop growth, improve their yield and increase the chance of finding Essence when harvesting.

Feast Prolongs the effects of a meal, grow hungry more slowly, and heal more quickly

Forge Increases ore yield, reduces the time needed to refine ore products, and improves the quality of metal items, at the cost of other materials’ effectiveness.

Fortitude Increases your resistance to injury, improve your blocking ability. Also increases the fortitude of your structures, at the cost of your tools’ and clothing’s durability.

Ghost Improves your stealth and increase the yield of resources and Essence while reducing the damage you deal.

Greenhouse Increases plant yield, reduces the time needed to refine plant products and improves the quality of plant-based items, at the cost of other materials effectiveness.

Harvester’s Workshop Use this to craft tools that offer greater yield and reduced stamina cost, but lower damage.

Hearth Prolongs the effects of a meal and rest. You’ll grow tired and hungry more slowly, and recover health and stamina more quickly.

Hunter Increases the yield gathered from slain creatures while increasing the damage you deal to weak points and decreasing your damage dealt elsewhere.

Hunter Eminent Increases the yield gathered from slain creatures while increasing the damage you deal to weak points and decreasing your damage dealt elsewhere.

Industry Increases the yield of crafted ammunition and ingots as well as the crafting time of all refinement.

Lumber Mill Increases wood yield, reduces the time needed to refine wood products and improves the quality of wood items, at the cost of other materials’ effectiveness.

Maleficiate Apogean Plunges a Realm into eternal night, greatly increasing the yield of the Bound’s resources, but dealing consistent damage to you over time.

Maleficiate Plunges a Realm into eternal night and increase the yield of the Bound’s resources

Marksman Increases the damage you deal with rifles, the yield when crafting rifle ammunition as well as the damage you deal with magickal ammunition, while reducing the damage you deal with other guns.

Might Increases your strength and carrying capacity at the cost of your tools’ and clothing’s durability.

Outlaw Increases the damage you deal with pistols, the yield when crafting pistol ammunition as well as the damage you deal with magickal ammunition, while reducing the damage you deal with other guns.

Quarry Increases stone yield, reduces the time needed to refine stone products, and improves the quality of stone items, at the cost of other materials’ effectiveness.

Settler Apogean Play this card to increase the yield of refined building materials and crops and improve the fortitude of your structures while reducing the rate at which you recover stamina.

Settler Increases the yield of refined building materials and crops and improves the fortitude of your structures while reducing the rate at which you recover stamina.

Settler Eminent Increases the yield of refined building materials and crops and improves the fortitude of your structures while reducing the rate at which you recover stamina.

Tavern Prolongs the effects of a meal and rest. You’ll grow tired more slowly, and recover your stamina more quickly.

Tempest Apogean Brings perpetual storms and endless night, increasing the potency of your magick.

Tempest Brings perpetual rains and increase the potency of your magick.

Tempest Eminent Brings perpetual storms and increases the potency of your magick.

Thinned Veil Use this card to move more quickly, leap safely to great heights, and use stamina more efficiently.

Treasury Increases the chance of finding essence.

Treasury Eminent Increases the chance of finding Essence and to make slaying creatures and harvesting produce Essence Dust.

Trickster Use this card to leap to great heights, resist injury and feel your strength bolstered. Damage dealt will be reduced, however, and further anomalous effects should be expected.

Utopia Use this card to invoke perpetual daylight and become invisible to enemies.

Utopia Apogean Use this card to invoke perpetual daylight and become invisible to enemies.

Weighted Increases the damage you deal and the efficiency of your harvesting while weighing down your body and limiting the efficiency of your stamina.