Category:
Nightingale

How to unlock the Antiquarian Card in Nightingale

Your first big adventure in Nightingale.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Feb 21, 2024 07:45 am
Nightingale character is looking at the Antiquarian Site of Power
Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you finish the first few tutorial Realms in Nightingale, you’ll get to choose what kind of Realm you want to visit. From there, if you want to visit the next Realm, you need the Antiquarian Card. Here’s how you get it.

Before getting the Antiquarian Card in Nightingale 

Nightingale character inventory management screen showing Equipment rating
Make sure your Character Equipment rating is 20. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before getting the Antiquarian Card in Nightingale, finish all previous quests. The Realm you choose will have a randomly generated world, and the Antiquarian Site of Power will probably be in a different location, but it will still show on the map.

Nightingale map showing the location of the Antiquary site of Power
It will be different for everyone, but it’s always displayed on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Antiquarian Card is located in the Antiquarian Site of Power, but you won’t be able to enter until you are properly equipped and have finished all the quests leading up to it. Complete the Simple Sewing Bench quest (where you buy the recipe from the Essence Trader) and the follow-up quest, where you need to get your Equipment Rating to 20. 

To make the Simple Sewing Bench, you need the following:

Craft the Simple Sewing Bench and use it to make new gear. You need a lot of Animal Hides (Leather) to make the entire gear set, so go out and hunt. I recommend recruiting an NPC Survivor and equipping them with a Simple Hunting Knife.

Once you get your Equipment Rating to 20, a new quest called Unlock Schematic: Antiquarian Major Card will automatically unlock.

Now, head for the Antiquarian Site of Power. Bring your NPC Survivor along because there are a lot of enemies inside. I suggest also bringing a Simple Slingbow and some Slingbow Ammo because enemies can overwhelm you, and a ranged weapon can help tremendously. 

How to unlock the Antiquarian Card in Nightingale

Enter the Antiquarian Site of Power (it looks like a pyramid). You can walk through the reddish shield if you’ve met all the conditions above. Head through the pyramid and make your way downwards. There are enemies on each floor of the pyramid, so make sure you deal with them. While you can use a Simple Hunting Knife, I one-shot most of them with a good Slingbow hit to the head. Try to use your NPC follower as a tank.

Nightingale character is looking at the pilar for summoning the boss
Activate the pedestal to spawn the boss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep going down the pyramid until you reach the bottom floor. Then, find another set of stairs leading into the basement. Keep going down until you reach an important-looking room with a pedestal in the middle. There is a puzzle core next to the pedestal. Use it, and the pedestal will spawn a boss

nightingale character is looking at Puck
Hooray, we have the card. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The boss isn’t too difficult, but I could have died if I didn’t have a Slingbow. If you stand near the boss, it can burn you, and you can take extra damage. Because of this, I suggest staying back and kiting the boss while shooting it from afar with your Simple Slingbow (preferably in the head). 

After you defeat the boss, the pedestal will react again. Interact with it, and you’ll get the Antiquarian Card. Our new best friend, Puck, will also appear and congratulate you on your victory. 

Congratulations, now you have the means to visit the next Fae Realm.

Author

Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.