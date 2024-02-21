After you finish the first few tutorial Realms in Nightingale, you’ll get to choose what kind of Realm you want to visit. From there, if you want to visit the next Realm, you need the Antiquarian Card. Here’s how you get it.

Before getting the Antiquarian Card in Nightingale

Make sure your Character Equipment rating is 20. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before getting the Antiquarian Card in Nightingale, finish all previous quests. The Realm you choose will have a randomly generated world, and the Antiquarian Site of Power will probably be in a different location, but it will still show on the map.

It will be different for everyone, but it’s always displayed on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Antiquarian Card is located in the Antiquarian Site of Power, but you won’t be able to enter until you are properly equipped and have finished all the quests leading up to it. Complete the Simple Sewing Bench quest (where you buy the recipe from the Essence Trader) and the follow-up quest, where you need to get your Equipment Rating to 20.

To make the Simple Sewing Bench, you need the following:

Craft the Simple Sewing Bench and use it to make new gear. You need a lot of Animal Hides (Leather) to make the entire gear set, so go out and hunt. I recommend recruiting an NPC Survivor and equipping them with a Simple Hunting Knife.

Once you get your Equipment Rating to 20, a new quest called Unlock Schematic: Antiquarian Major Card will automatically unlock.

Now, head for the Antiquarian Site of Power. Bring your NPC Survivor along because there are a lot of enemies inside. I suggest also bringing a Simple Slingbow and some Slingbow Ammo because enemies can overwhelm you, and a ranged weapon can help tremendously.

How to unlock the Antiquarian Card in Nightingale

Make your way down and defeat the enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports Make your way down. Try not to fall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enter the Antiquarian Site of Power (it looks like a pyramid). You can walk through the reddish shield if you’ve met all the conditions above. Head through the pyramid and make your way downwards. There are enemies on each floor of the pyramid, so make sure you deal with them. While you can use a Simple Hunting Knife, I one-shot most of them with a good Slingbow hit to the head. Try to use your NPC follower as a tank.

Activate the pedestal to spawn the boss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep going down the pyramid until you reach the bottom floor. Then, find another set of stairs leading into the basement. Keep going down until you reach an important-looking room with a pedestal in the middle. There is a puzzle core next to the pedestal. Use it, and the pedestal will spawn a boss.

Hooray, we have the card. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The boss isn’t too difficult, but I could have died if I didn’t have a Slingbow. If you stand near the boss, it can burn you, and you can take extra damage. Because of this, I suggest staying back and kiting the boss while shooting it from afar with your Simple Slingbow (preferably in the head).

After you defeat the boss, the pedestal will react again. Interact with it, and you’ll get the Antiquarian Card. Our new best friend, Puck, will also appear and congratulate you on your victory.

Congratulations, now you have the means to visit the next Fae Realm.