How to get Bones in Nightingale

In Nightingale, Bones are a resource required to craft different types of tools and equipment, so you need to know how to farm this material.

Surviving as a Realmwalker poses different challenges to players which is why having the best gear, weapons, and tools are all essential. While exploring the Nightingale realms you’ll find various resources that are required for crafting, cooking, building, and more, and Bones rank among the most important, especially early on.

How to farm Bones in Nightingale

1) Hunting animals

Bones can be acquired by hunting various animals in Nightingale. While exploring the realms you’ll come across smaller (prey) and larger (predator) animals in the wild.

The best way to farm Bones is to hunt smaller creatures like Deer, which are easier to eliminate than predators. For a tougher challenge, hunt down Tier One predators like Wolves and Leporidons to get a ton of resources quickly. Eliminating these creatures allows you to then harvest unique materials like Bones, Meat, Hide, and similar items that are required to craft various equipment, tools, weapons, and other essentials.

Hunt down Wolves and Leporidons to get Bones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To hunt down these creatures, make a Makeshift or Simple Hunting Knife and use them against the creatures. Knives are exceptional at melee range and are required to harvest organic materials from the wildlife corpses. Stamina gets depleted quickly while using Knives, so it is best to create distance and let the enemies attack first. This way you can anticipate the move and counter accordingly by dodging or attacking.

2) Trading with NPCs

Bones can also be purchased from various Essence Traders located at different spots around the Nightingale realms. Interact with NPCs and use Essence Dust to trade for resources—specifically Bones at this stage. Tier one Prey Bones can be purchased from these traders in exchange for 10 Essence Dust.

Purchase Bones from Essence Traders. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Remember, getting overburdened slows your character so if you buy or farm for materials, make sure to bring a companion along to share the weight of the harvested items.

How to use Bones in Nightingale

Use Bones to craft the Healing Salve. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bones can be used to make the Healing Salve, which is a simple yet effective consumable that replenishes some Health, Rest and, Hunger. Health, Rest, and Hunger are the three attributes you need to keep in mind to survive as a Realmwalker in Nightingale.