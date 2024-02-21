Category:
Nightingale

How to get Bones in Nightingale

A necessary resource.
Image of Dipanjan Dey
Dipanjan Dey
|
Published: Feb 20, 2024 10:23 pm
Image showing predator Bones in Nightingale
Slay wild animals to get Bones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Nightingale, Bones are a resource required to craft different types of tools and equipment, so you need to know how to farm this material.

Surviving as a Realmwalker poses different challenges to players which is why having the best gear, weapons, and tools are all essential. While exploring the Nightingale realms you’ll find various resources that are required for crafting, cooking, building, and more, and Bones rank among the most important, especially early on.

How to farm Bones in Nightingale

1) Hunting animals

Bones can be acquired by hunting various animals in Nightingale. While exploring the realms you’ll come across smaller (prey) and larger (predator) animals in the wild.

The best way to farm Bones is to hunt smaller creatures like Deer, which are easier to eliminate than predators. For a tougher challenge, hunt down Tier One predators like Wolves and Leporidons to get a ton of resources quickly. Eliminating these creatures allows you to then harvest unique materials like Bones, Meat, Hide, and similar items that are required to craft various equipment, tools, weapons, and other essentials.

Image showing how to get Bones in Nightingale
Hunt down Wolves and Leporidons to get Bones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To hunt down these creatures, make a Makeshift or Simple Hunting Knife and use them against the creatures. Knives are exceptional at melee range and are required to harvest organic materials from the wildlife corpses. Stamina gets depleted quickly while using Knives, so it is best to create distance and let the enemies attack first. This way you can anticipate the move and counter accordingly by dodging or attacking.

2) Trading with NPCs

Bones can also be purchased from various Essence Traders located at different spots around the Nightingale realms. Interact with NPCs and use Essence Dust to trade for resources—specifically Bones at this stage. Tier one Prey Bones can be purchased from these traders in exchange for 10 Essence Dust.

Image showing Essence Trader inventory in Nightingale
Purchase Bones from Essence Traders. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Remember, getting overburdened slows your character so if you buy or farm for materials, make sure to bring a companion along to share the weight of the harvested items.

How to use Bones in Nightingale

Image showing Healing Salve crafting in Nightingale
Use Bones to craft the Healing Salve. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bones can be used to make the Healing Salve, which is a simple yet effective consumable that replenishes some Health, Rest and, Hunger. Health, Rest, and Hunger are the three attributes you need to keep in mind to survive as a Realmwalker in Nightingale.

related content
Read Article How to recruit Survivor NPCs in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to recruit Survivor NPCs in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 20, 2024
Read Article Can you host a dedicated server in Nightingale?
A promotional image that shows the silhouettes of several characters near a tree in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Can you host a dedicated server in Nightingale?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to dodge in Nightingale
A Bound creature charges at the player wielding two climbing picks in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to dodge in Nightingale
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 20, 2024
Read Article What are Sites of Power in Nightingale?
A promo image for Nightingale showing a settlement with a mystical tree in its center.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
What are Sites of Power in Nightingale?
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to get and use an Umbrella in Nightingale
A character standing with an Umbrella in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get and use an Umbrella in Nightingale
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 20, 2024
Author

Dipanjan Dey
Dipanjan Dey started his gaming journey with Doom 2 and Contra: Legacy of War back in 1997. Naturally, he gravitated to RPGs and FPS titles like Call of Duty, Halo, and CS:GO. Dipanjan has been covering stories and writing about video games for the past five years. Dipanjan has been working as a Weekend Freelance Author for Dot Esports since August 2022, covering titles like Fortnite, Apex Legends, CoD, and new releases.