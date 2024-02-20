Category:
Nightingale

How to dodge in Nightingale

Can't get hurt if you can't be touched.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Feb 20, 2024 06:43 pm
A Bound creature charges at the player wielding two climbing picks in Nightingale.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you want to survive and explore in Nightingale, you’ll need to know more than just a Realm Card and building basics. Against most creatures, you’ll have the ability to dodge.

Dodging is just one of several ways you can avoid damage in Nightingale, and until you upgrade your structures and make better quality tools and weapons, you’ll need to be able to dodge, especially against the tougher enemies at higher Realm difficulties.

Here are your dodging basics in Nightingale.

How to dodge enemy attacks in Nightingale

In order to dodge in Nightingale, you need either a single-handed weapon or dual-wield weapons (like the ice climbing tools) actively equipped. You cannot dodge if you are using a two-handed weapon or your fists; using those will replace your dodge ability with a block ability. You also cannot dodge if you are over encumbered, so make use of a traveling pack or an NPC companion to lighten your load.

A camp built into a giant ram skull in Nightingale.
Be careful not to dodge your way right out that giant skull’s eye. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The dodge in Nightingale is more like a directional dash than a traditional dodge. By hitting right-click and holding a directional key, you will quickly move a surprisingly long distance when you dodge. Dodging does require and cost stamina, though. You need 12 points of stamina to perform a dodge, and you won’t be able to dodge if you are below that number. Staying well fed will make sure your stamina replenishes quickly.

You should be wary when dodging, as the distance you travel may surprise you, and if you’re fighting on a cliffside or somewhere up high, you risk serious injury or death if your dodge sends you soaring over the edge. While using a two-handed weapon and blocking feels safer and more fluid than dodging, it will cost you weapon durability, which can be important when clearing those mobs and Sites of Power.

