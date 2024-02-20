How to get Fibre in Nightingale

Fibre is one of the first materials you’re tasked with getting your hands on in Nightingale, and it also can be one of the most confusing to obtain.

At this point, it almost feels like a requirement for Survival Games to have a weird and unclear relationship with fiber, and Nightingale certainly delivers on that front. Once you figure it out, it’s easy enough to find, but don’t be surprised if you find yourself overheating as you scour the desert picking up Stick after Stick in search of Fibre in the meantime.

Where to find Fibre in Nightingale

Looks fibrous enough. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As part of the tutorial in Nightingale, you need to gather enough Fibre to craft your very first tent. The game tells you Fibre can come from any plant, and yet every plant you find seems to either secretly be a Stick or Aloe Vera.

Initially, it may seem like you need to roll the RNG dice to determine whether you get Fibre or a Stick, but this isn’t actually the case. While they look almost identical to the plants that give you Sticks, Fibre plants do actually have a unique appearance.

What you’re looking for (if you’re in the Desert Biome, which I’m assuming you’re for the tutorial) are very small and thin circular twig plants with a rust color, or tall tan fern plants found near water. Of the two, the fern option is the better bet, since they’re available in bulk near water. Even bare-handed, a grabbing spree near a pond will net you about 20 Fibre in three seconds from these ferns.

This rule of Fibre being near water seems to apply to all Biomes—not just the Desert. If you’re having trouble finding Fibre, look instead for water. Once you craft a Simple Sickle, which is also done as part of the tutorial, you can use that tool to gather significantly more Fibre from each plant you encounter.