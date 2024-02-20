Category:
Nightingale

How to get Fibre in Nightingale

It's not a true survival game unless it has confusing fiber.
Image of Pierce Bunch
Pierce Bunch
|
Published: Feb 20, 2024 05:09 pm
A promotional image of giant elephants in the Swamp Biome in Nightingale.
Image via Inflexion Games

Fibre is one of the first materials you’re tasked with getting your hands on in Nightingale, and it also can be one of the most confusing to obtain.

Recommended Videos

At this point, it almost feels like a requirement for Survival Games to have a weird and unclear relationship with fiber, and Nightingale certainly delivers on that front. Once you figure it out, it’s easy enough to find, but don’t be surprised if you find yourself overheating as you scour the desert picking up Stick after Stick in search of Fibre in the meantime.

Where to find Fibre in Nightingale

A screenshot of a Fibre plant in the Desert Biome in Nightingale.
Looks fibrous enough. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As part of the tutorial in Nightingale, you need to gather enough Fibre to craft your very first tent. The game tells you Fibre can come from any plant, and yet every plant you find seems to either secretly be a Stick or Aloe Vera.

Initially, it may seem like you need to roll the RNG dice to determine whether you get Fibre or a Stick, but this isn’t actually the case. While they look almost identical to the plants that give you Sticks, Fibre plants do actually have a unique appearance.

What you’re looking for (if you’re in the Desert Biome, which I’m assuming you’re for the tutorial) are very small and thin circular twig plants with a rust color, or tall tan fern plants found near water. Of the two, the fern option is the better bet, since they’re available in bulk near water. Even bare-handed, a grabbing spree near a pond will net you about 20 Fibre in three seconds from these ferns.

A screenshot of Fibre ferns in the Desert Biome of Nightingale.

This rule of Fibre being near water seems to apply to all Biomes—not just the Desert. If you’re having trouble finding Fibre, look instead for water. Once you craft a Simple Sickle, which is also done as part of the tutorial, you can use that tool to gather significantly more Fibre from each plant you encounter.

related content
Read Article Nightingale: How to destroy placed structures
How to move structures in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Nightingale: How to destroy placed structures
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to use Text Chat in Nightingale
A promotional image that shows the silhouettes of several characters near a tree in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to use Text Chat in Nightingale
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to get Slingbow Ammo in Nightingale
Where to find Slingbow ammo in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Slingbow Ammo in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to get Essence Dust in Nightingale
An ethereal creature walking through the woods in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Essence Dust in Nightingale
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to improve Gear Score in Nightingale
How to increase gear score in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to improve Gear Score in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Nightingale: How to destroy placed structures
How to move structures in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Nightingale: How to destroy placed structures
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to use Text Chat in Nightingale
A promotional image that shows the silhouettes of several characters near a tree in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to use Text Chat in Nightingale
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to get Slingbow Ammo in Nightingale
Where to find Slingbow ammo in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Slingbow Ammo in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to get Essence Dust in Nightingale
An ethereal creature walking through the woods in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Essence Dust in Nightingale
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to improve Gear Score in Nightingale
How to increase gear score in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to improve Gear Score in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 20, 2024

Author

Pierce Bunch
Freelance writer, playwright, actor, and jack-of-all-games.