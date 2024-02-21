Wood Bundles are a type of resource required to craft items, build structures, and create different tools and equipment in Nightingale. Naturally, you need to know how to find and farm this material.

Recommended Videos

Resources like Wood Bundles, Stone Blocks, Lumber, Fiber, Bones, Meat, and Hide are required for multiple purposes. You can farm these resources and use them when new items unlock. While farming for these items, make sure to create ample storage spaces at camp to stow the resources for later use.

Here’s how to get Wood Bundles in Nightingale.

How to farm Wood Bundles in Nightingale

Farm wood by using Axes to cut down trees. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wood Bundles can be harvested by chopping down Trees and Logs found across different realms in Nightingale. Unlike Sticks or Plant Fiber, you must use the axe tool to harvest Wood Bundles in-game. You can craft a Makeshift Wood Axe using three pieces of Rock, three pieces of Wood, and six pieces of Plant Fiber. This will help you chop down trees to gather Wood quicker for construction.

Carry the Wood Bundle to your base. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eventually, you’ll unlock better versions of these tools that are much more durable and deal more damage. Build a Simple Workbench at your camp and craft the Simple Wood Axe using one Wood Bundle, one Stone Block, and two pieces of Straps.

With these tools in your inventory, head out to clear the forest by chopping down trees to collect Wood Bundles. Always bring a companion while farming resources because they can share the weight, allowing your character to remain unburdened.

How to purchase Wood Bundles in Nightingale

Buy Wood Bundles from Essence Traders. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also purchase various resources, including Wood Bundles from Essence Traders, located in different realms. Visit one of these NPCs and interact with them to access the shop. You must use Essence Dust to purchase any of the items from these traders. Use 10 Essence Dust to purchase Wood Bundles from Essence Traders.

How to craft Lumber from Wood Bundles in Nightingale

Use Wood Bundles to make Lumber. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wood Bundles are required for various types of building and crafting requirements. One of the primary uses for this resource is to make Lumber, another essential material required for different purposes. To craft such materials, build the Simple Saw Table at your base. This allows you to craft a range of materials like Lumber, Paper, Pole, and Reclaimed Lumber. Similarly, Wood Bundles are required to craft weapons and tools like Climbing Picks, Umbrellas, Fishing Rods, Hammers, Wood Axes, Hunting Knives, and more.