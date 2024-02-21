Category:
Nightingale

How to get Wood Bundles in Nightingale

Cut down trees to get Wood Bundles.
Image of Dipanjan Dey
Dipanjan Dey
|
Published: Feb 21, 2024 04:49 am
Image showing Wood Bundles in Nightingale
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wood Bundles are a type of resource required to craft items, build structures, and create different tools and equipment in Nightingale. Naturally, you need to know how to find and farm this material.

Recommended Videos

Resources like Wood Bundles, Stone Blocks, Lumber, Fiber, Bones, Meat, and Hide are required for multiple purposes. You can farm these resources and use them when new items unlock. While farming for these items, make sure to create ample storage spaces at camp to stow the resources for later use.

Here’s how to get Wood Bundles in Nightingale.

How to farm Wood Bundles in Nightingale

Image showing wood farming in Nightingale
Farm wood by using Axes to cut down trees. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wood Bundles can be harvested by chopping down Trees and Logs found across different realms in Nightingale. Unlike Sticks or Plant Fiber, you must use the axe tool to harvest Wood Bundles in-game. You can craft a Makeshift Wood Axe using three pieces of Rock, three pieces of Wood, and six pieces of Plant Fiber. This will help you chop down trees to gather Wood quicker for construction.

Image showing Wood Bundle loot in Nightingale
Carry the Wood Bundle to your base. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eventually, you’ll unlock better versions of these tools that are much more durable and deal more damage. Build a Simple Workbench at your camp and craft the Simple Wood Axe using one Wood Bundle, one Stone Block, and two pieces of Straps.

With these tools in your inventory, head out to clear the forest by chopping down trees to collect Wood Bundles. Always bring a companion while farming resources because they can share the weight, allowing your character to remain unburdened.

How to purchase Wood Bundles in Nightingale

Image showing Essence Trader inventory in Nightingale
Buy Wood Bundles from Essence Traders. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also purchase various resources, including Wood Bundles from Essence Traders, located in different realms. Visit one of these NPCs and interact with them to access the shop. You must use Essence Dust to purchase any of the items from these traders. Use 10 Essence Dust to purchase Wood Bundles from Essence Traders.

How to craft Lumber from Wood Bundles in Nightingale

Image showing Lumber crafting in Nightingale
Use Wood Bundles to make Lumber. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wood Bundles are required for various types of building and crafting requirements. One of the primary uses for this resource is to make Lumber, another essential material required for different purposes. To craft such materials, build the Simple Saw Table at your base. This allows you to craft a range of materials like Lumber, Paper, Pole, and Reclaimed Lumber. Similarly, Wood Bundles are required to craft weapons and tools like Climbing Picks, Umbrellas, Fishing Rods, Hammers, Wood Axes, Hunting Knives, and more.

related content
Read Article How to get Stone Blocks in Nightingale
How co op multiplayer works in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Stone Blocks in Nightingale
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to repair gear in Nightingale
Nightingale Explorers are going through a thick jungle
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to repair gear in Nightingale
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to get Bones in Nightingale
Image showing predator Bones in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Bones in Nightingale
Dipanjan Dey Dipanjan Dey Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to recruit Survivor NPCs in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to recruit Survivor NPCs in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 20, 2024
Read Article Can you host a dedicated server in Nightingale?
A promotional image that shows the silhouettes of several characters near a tree in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Can you host a dedicated server in Nightingale?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Stone Blocks in Nightingale
How co op multiplayer works in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Stone Blocks in Nightingale
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to repair gear in Nightingale
Nightingale Explorers are going through a thick jungle
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to repair gear in Nightingale
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to get Bones in Nightingale
Image showing predator Bones in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Bones in Nightingale
Dipanjan Dey Dipanjan Dey Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to recruit Survivor NPCs in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to recruit Survivor NPCs in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 20, 2024
Read Article Can you host a dedicated server in Nightingale?
A promotional image that shows the silhouettes of several characters near a tree in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Can you host a dedicated server in Nightingale?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 20, 2024

Author

Dipanjan Dey
Dipanjan Dey started his gaming journey with Doom 2 and Contra: Legacy of War back in 1997. Naturally, he gravitated to RPGs and FPS titles like Call of Duty, Halo, and CS:GO. Dipanjan has been covering stories and writing about video games for the past five years. Dipanjan has been working as a Weekend Freelance Author for Dot Esports since August 2022, covering titles like Fortnite, Apex Legends, CoD, and new releases.