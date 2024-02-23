Guns are one of the best ways to dish out serious damage in Nightingale, but you need lots of Gunpowder to efficiently fuel them. This is a resource you need to know how to get quickly and efficiently.

Gunpowder isn’t the easiest to get, and no matter what method you choose for obtaining it, you’re going to have to put work in. Here’s how to get Gunpowder in Nightingale.

How to obtain Gunpowder in Nightingale

Gunpowder can be obtained in three different ways in Nightingale: by taking down enemies who drop it as loot, by purchasing some from an Essence Trader, or by crafting it yourself. Each method is tricky for a different reason, so I recommend regularly using all three to ensure you have an efficient system for gathering what’s one of the most important resources in this game.

You need lots of it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get Gunpowder from enemies in Nightingale

The enemies you need to find for Gunpowder are the pale white goblin-like creatures with torn brown bandages all across their bodies. Some of these foes have glowing red eyes, others have horns, and you always find them in groups with black and red smoke hovering around them.

These are also the same foes you completed your very first battle in Nightingale against at the portal right before you selected which landscape you wanted to imagine. You can find them out in the world protecting structures. Not all of them seem to drop Gunpowder, and the only one I know drops it for sure is the one that throws a Grenade at you.

These enemies are fairly common. Image via Inflexion Games

You come into contact with these foes super early on, so there’s a good chance you come across Gunpowder long before you can actually use it if you take on some of these enemies. The first Gunpowder I got in Nightingale was from fighting these foes at the Antiquarian Site of Power, the same spot you need to visit if you want to get the Antiquarian Card.

The tough part about this method is you have to track down these enemies and rely on a random drop rate to determine how much Gunpowder you get. It’s not a guaranteed way to farm this resource, but it’s a decent method to have in rotation with the rest.

How to get Gunpowder from Essence Traders in Nightingale

Some Essence Traders sell Gunpowder for 15 T1 Essence. Not all Traders do have some available though, so be sure to check the Traders tab in the Guidebook to see what their shop has in stock before you set off to visit one.

Essence is one of the most essential resources Nightingale has to offer, and it can also be quite tricky to get, especially early on. T1 Essence is even tougher to obtain, so this method for getting Gunpowder is decently costly and difficult.

It’s an easy way to check before you travel to them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to craft Gunpowder in Nightingale

Gunpowder can be crafted at a Refined Masonry Bench with two Sulfur and two Coal. To craft a Refined Masonry Bench you need three Carved Wood, three Mechanical Gears, and two Metal Tips.

Sulfur and Coal are both found around the world, usually in mines and caves. You mostly have to hope luck is on your side when trying to get these two materials so you can craft Gunpowder, which is why you may want to consider also using other methods so you have a couple of reliable ways to get the Gunpowder you need.