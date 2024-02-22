How to get Mechanical Gears in Nightingale

Mechanical Gears are one of the tougher resources you need to track down in Nightingale. They’re a requirement for several upgraded Crafting Workbenches, making them a priority when crafting higher-quality items.

Recommended Videos

There are a few requirements you need to meet before you try seeking out Mechanical Gears. It’s much easier to wait until you reach a certain part of the main story in Nightingale. If you try to jump ahead too early, it can cause some issues, and you might prevent yourself from naturally getting to that point. Here’s what you need to know to get Mechanical Gears in Nightingale.

Where to get Mechanical Gears in Nightingale

You can make them after you craft the Brazier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to readily track down Mechanical Gears in your Nightingale realm, and one method is more direct than the other. The first way is by crafting them in your camp after making and adding a Brazier to it. The other way is by speaking with an Essence Trader in a Provisioner realm and purchasing the resource directly. They should offer them for sale if you have enough T1 Essence.

Both methods do require you to speak with an Essence Trader. An Essence Trader in a Provisioner Realm should have the Brazier for sale, allowing you to buy it at your leisure. When you bring it back to your camp, you must use six Ingots and three Shafts to craft it. The Shafts are another resource you can buy from the Essence Trader. Once you set the Brazier down at your camp underneath an area with a roof, it should function similarly to the Simple Smelter, and you can begin crafting Mechanical Gears if you have two Ingots.

The second method is to use your T1 Essence to buy Mechanical Gears directly from an Essence Trader. They should have them for sale in Provisioner Realms or any of those above it. If you have not reached this part in Nightingale, I recommend continuing the major story and focusing on the quests in your journal. If you try seeking out Mechanical Gears before you can access Provisioner Realms, they won’t appear, and you may find yourself running around in circles, never locating them.

The Brazier is the best way to obtain Mechanical Gears because you can make them whenever you want at your camp. Plus, you might save your T1 Essence for other items and crafting recipes in Nightingale or for upgrading your equipment to improve your gear score.