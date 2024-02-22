Category:
Nightingale

How to get Mechanical Gears in Nightingale

One of the many refined resources you need to craft.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: Feb 22, 2024 01:28 pm
Nightingale Mechanical Gears
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mechanical Gears are one of the tougher resources you need to track down in Nightingale. They’re a requirement for several upgraded Crafting Workbenches, making them a priority when crafting higher-quality items.

Recommended Videos

There are a few requirements you need to meet before you try seeking out Mechanical Gears. It’s much easier to wait until you reach a certain part of the main story in Nightingale. If you try to jump ahead too early, it can cause some issues, and you might prevent yourself from naturally getting to that point. Here’s what you need to know to get Mechanical Gears in Nightingale.

Where to get Mechanical Gears in Nightingale

How to craft Mechanical Gears in Nightingale
You can make them after you craft the Brazier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to readily track down Mechanical Gears in your Nightingale realm, and one method is more direct than the other. The first way is by crafting them in your camp after making and adding a Brazier to it. The other way is by speaking with an Essence Trader in a Provisioner realm and purchasing the resource directly. They should offer them for sale if you have enough T1 Essence.

Both methods do require you to speak with an Essence Trader. An Essence Trader in a Provisioner Realm should have the Brazier for sale, allowing you to buy it at your leisure. When you bring it back to your camp, you must use six Ingots and three Shafts to craft it. The Shafts are another resource you can buy from the Essence Trader. Once you set the Brazier down at your camp underneath an area with a roof, it should function similarly to the Simple Smelter, and you can begin crafting Mechanical Gears if you have two Ingots.

The second method is to use your T1 Essence to buy Mechanical Gears directly from an Essence Trader. They should have them for sale in Provisioner Realms or any of those above it. If you have not reached this part in Nightingale, I recommend continuing the major story and focusing on the quests in your journal. If you try seeking out Mechanical Gears before you can access Provisioner Realms, they won’t appear, and you may find yourself running around in circles, never locating them.

The Brazier is the best way to obtain Mechanical Gears because you can make them whenever you want at your camp. Plus, you might save your T1 Essence for other items and crafting recipes in Nightingale or for upgrading your equipment to improve your gear score.

related content
Read Article How to get Coral in Nightingale: Coral locations listed
How to get Coral in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Coral in Nightingale: Coral locations listed
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to craft an uncommon upgrade in Nightingale
A player watching the sunset in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to craft an uncommon upgrade in Nightingale
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to deactivate a Minor Card in Nightingale
Some Minor Cards in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to deactivate a Minor Card in Nightingale
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 22, 2024
Read Article What are Faerie Rings in Nightingale
A character standing with an Umbrella in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
What are Faerie Rings in Nightingale
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 22, 2024
Read Article All Realm Cards in Nightingale
A Portal in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
All Realm Cards in Nightingale
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Coral in Nightingale: Coral locations listed
How to get Coral in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Coral in Nightingale: Coral locations listed
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to craft an uncommon upgrade in Nightingale
A player watching the sunset in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to craft an uncommon upgrade in Nightingale
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to deactivate a Minor Card in Nightingale
Some Minor Cards in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to deactivate a Minor Card in Nightingale
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 22, 2024
Read Article What are Faerie Rings in Nightingale
A character standing with an Umbrella in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
What are Faerie Rings in Nightingale
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 22, 2024
Read Article All Realm Cards in Nightingale
A Portal in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
All Realm Cards in Nightingale
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 22, 2024

Author

Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.