Nightingale: How to fix portals not opening

In Nightingale, portals are essential for traveling between the various realms and should definitely always be working. If you’re experiencing any portal issues though, there are a few steps you can try to get your portals up and running again.

How to fix your portals not working in Nightingale, explained

In Nightingale, there are a few ways you can go about fixing your portals if they’re not working or opening, and they include:

1) Check Nightingale’s server status

If there’s a server crash or outage, your portals will not load or get stuck while loading, and Nightingale will also be down. The best way to check for an outage is to visit the Nightingale X (formerly Twitter) account. The team typically posts downtimes and updates on these downtimes reasonably quickly.

If Nightingale is down, you’ll have to wait until the servers are back up and try portaling again. If not, move on to the next step.

2) Check your internet

If your internet is down, so is Nightingale, as there’s no offline mode yet. If your internet is down, contact your service provider to find out why, try another connection, and check your cables to ensure they’re plugged in correctly. Sometimes, a simple knock can loosen your cables and disrupt your connections.

3) Close and relaunch Nightingale

As Nightingale is in early access, glitches may prevent portals from opening or loading. The best thing to do here is to save (if you can), close Nightingale then re-open the game.

4) Reset your portal

Portals are finicky, and sometimes, you simply need to check the reset realm box at the bottom of the portal and try again with new cards.

5) Verify your Nightingale Steam files

If you’re playing Nightingale on Steam, you can verify your files to ensure they’re not corrupted by navigating to the Installed Files section in your Properties, located in Settings.

6) Create a new character

Unfortunately, a portal bug in the tutorial is preventing players from progressing to the next realm, and players have reported it’s also occurring outside the tutorial. If you’ve tried all the previous steps, the only way to “fix” this bug is to create a new character and hope it won’t reappear. This isn’t ideal, but it’s the only way to keep playing until the devs resolve this issue. Try all the above steps before creating a new character or quitting Nightingale.

Although there are a few steps you can try to resolve the portals not opening in Nightingale, hopefully, it won’t come to the worst-case scenario of creating a new character.