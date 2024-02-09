The Victorian-themed steampunk survival adventure crafting game that is Nightingale looks set to put a fun and interesting twist on this game genre, and so of course some players will want to try it whether they can get their friends online or not.

We are going to be looking at Nightingale a little more closely to see if it is possible to play it as a single-player game when it releases on Feb. 20.

Can you play Nightingale single-player?

The good news is you can play Nightingale single-player, but you cannot do so offline as it needs to be connected to the online servers at all times. You can play single-player in the same way you play co-operatively online. All you need to do is not join up with other players, and you will be able to explore the world of Nightingale solo.

Be aware it might be a little more difficult to play certain parts of Nightingale on your own, as there are various battles and bosses to fight. It might be easier to take these on with a team, but it isn’t entirely necessary. Whether you want to play by yourself or group up with friends, you have the opportunity to do both with Nightingale.

As mentioned, you cannot play Nightingale at all if you are not online, so be prepared to have a stable Internet connection at all times otherwise, you won’t be able to connect to the dedicated servers and will not be able to play.