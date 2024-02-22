How to upgrade Crafting Workbenches in Nightingale

Your Crafting Workbenches in Nightingale are the only way you can make proper equipment to prepare you for the more difficult challenges in each realm. You can craft helpful items and improve your gear, but upgrading them is tricky.

Recommended Videos

The rules of Nightingale don’t directly tell you how to upgrade your Workbenches. It’s something you have to pick up as you play and even if you partially learn about it there are still things that may stump you. I know this was the case when I was playing. Here’s what you need to know about how to upgrade your Crafting Workbenches in Nightingale.

What do you do to upgrade your Crafting Workbenches in Nightingale?

You build Augments near upgraded crafting benches to unlock more crafting recipes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It all comes down to story progression and working through Nightingale‘s main quest. The final site you must beat is the Provisioner Site of Power, which requires you to reach a level 40 Gear Score. After this, you should begin unlocking upgraded Crafting Workbenches. This gives you access to additional tools and resources.

The process of working your way through these quests can take you some time. Thankfully, you should not feel too overwhelmed to use any equipment from the better Crafting Workbenches until you beat the Provisioner Site of Power. You can then begin crafting the Upgraded Workbenches, which you can set in your base and use the Augments you find while playing Nightingale to unlock more crafting recipes.

Tip: You might have been trying to place these down next to the Simple Workbenches, but these weren’t working because they were never meant to use those Augments.

If you find yourself stuck on what you should be working on, refer to your quest journal and see what you have left to work on. The main quests you receive from Puck are a great way to make it easier to understand how to play Nightingale and prepare you for the random nature of various realms. When you have a Portal at your primary base, it makes zipping back to your favorite locations that much easier.

I created a fortified Nightingale character with these quests and took my time creating a suitable base where I could easily craft any supply or make a new crafting recipes. It made the act of unlocking the Upgraded Workbenches much easier.