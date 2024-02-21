Augments are how you upgrade a Crafting Bench in Nightingale. You place them in your base, close to your crafting bench, ensuring these are connected, essentially unlocking new crafting recipes.

Recommended Videos

The tricky part is trying to track them down. You won’t have any set locations to unlock them, which makes them difficult to find, especially because Nightingale does not use the same environment for every player. These are procedurally generated worlds, and your Realm differs from others, but we can help you narrow your search. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Augments in Nightingale.

Where to get Augments in Nightingale

You can unlock Augment schematics by completing Point of Interest activities. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can unlock Augment schematics by completing Point of Interest activities. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can unlock Augment schematics by completing Point of Interest activities. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways for you to track down Augmentations in Nightingale. The first is finding them by opening chests and completing Points of Interests in your world, which means they’re slightly random. The second method is by speaking with Essence Traders you find while exploring your current realm and others to purchase them using Essence.

The first method might take a bit more time, but you have a much wider pool of Augments to track down in Nightingale. I found one for my base by taking out an Occupation area, which I could track down after dealing with the Fae Tower. By completing the Fae Tower, I can see every Point of Interest and interesting location in that world, making it easier to go to each one rather than running around mindlessly.

You can speak with Essence Traders to purchase Augments. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can speak with Essence Traders to purchase Augments. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can speak with Essence Traders to purchase Augments. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second method, speaking with Essence Traders, is more direct, and they show you what Augmentations they have for sale. You know which Augment you’re about to buy before you spend your Essence, and you won’t be able to purchase the ones you’ve already tracked down by exploring the realm. Unfortunately, the Essence Traders only have a set amount, which means it’s time to move on to the next realm once they run out. You might want to make sure you’ve grabbed a few Charms before setting out, though.

Both methods are good ways to add Augments to your camp and upgrade your crafting stations in Nightingale. When you’re new in a realm, speak with the Essence Traders to see what items they’re offering on their vendors. After you clean those out, it’s time to explore the rest of the Realm and see what rewards you can unlock through the various activities and Points of Interest awaiting you. These vary in difficulty based on how strong of a world you’re exploring in Nightingale. When you first start, though, these should be pretty easy, and they’re a great way to earn Essence.