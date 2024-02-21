Category:
How to use Charms in Nightingale

Add Charms to your equipment to make them stronger.
Zack Palm
Published: Feb 21, 2024 01:58 pm
How to add Charms in Nightingale
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Charms are helpful buffs you can apply in Nightingale to assist you with specific situations. Not every Charm is going to be useful, but if you can foreshadow the threats you’re going to face and the environment you’re in, they’re exceptionally helpful.

The way you use Charms can be a little confusing. They go in your inventory and mostly sit until you’re ready to apply them to your gear slots. You won’t be able to use them until you progress through Nightingale, and they have a handful of requirements you need to meet. Here’s what you need to know about how to use Charms in Nightingale.

How Charms work in Nightingale

How to use Charms in Nightingale
Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can use Charms by right-clicking on them in your inventory and applying them to an appropriate equipment piece. They can appear as rewards for helping NPCs, completing quests, or looting them from random chests you find while exploring Nightingale.

Not every item you hold can receive a Charm, though. Only gear pieces with an uncommon rating or better rating can receive a Charm. If you’re still using the level 20 Gear Score you unlock when you create the Simple outfit, these cannot receive Charms, and you need to progress through Nightingale to unlock new crafting recipes and workbenches to make better equipment. These are similar to Infusions.

From there, when you have a Charm in your inventory, right-click it and select the apply option. You can choose any gear piece to receive the Charm, so long as they’re uncommon or better quality. You can expect to find these relatively often as you play through Nightingale, and they have different attributes to them, making some better than others based on your playstyle and what you’re fighting.

How to remove Charms in Nightingale

Removing Charms is as simple as it is to apply them in Nightingale. You can select the gear piece you want to remove the Charm from and have it removed. You no longer have to deal with the buff on that item, and you can now apply a new one that you may have found during your travels, potentially giving you far more benefits than the previous one. You may want to review your Charms as you progress further in Nightingale and see which ones provide you with the best buffs based on your location and the enemies you’re fighting.

Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.