Infusions are a fantastic way to upgrade your weapons in Nightingale. These helpful bonuses are a great way to improve a weapon, making it easier to take on the more fearsome foes you encounter while exploring your Realm.

The problem is learning where to use them. There are several crafting benches and recipes you have to learn about, and it can take a good amount of time to unlock them. Thankfully, there’s an easy way to do this early on in Nightingale, even for simple weapons. Here’s everything you need to know about how to apply Infusions in Nightingale.

How Infusions work in Nightingale

You can craft the Enchanting Table after completing the first Site of Power. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The way you apply Infusions comes down to creating a Simple Enchanter’s Focus, a schematic you unlock after completing the first Site of Power for Puck in Nightingale. He rewards you with the Simple Enchanter’s Focus crafting recipe, and you then have to purchase the Simple Saw Table, Simple Smelter, and Simple Mortar Station to unlock the ingredients to make it.

After unlocking the Simple Enchanter’s Focus crafting bench, Infusions won’t immediately be available. Instead, you unlock them later by speaking with an Essence Trader. But, they can also appear as rewards for completing Bastille Challenges. Once you have one of these, bring it back to your Simple Enchanter’s Focus and use it on any weapons you want to upgrade, enchanting them beyond their standard capabilities. These upgrades are essential for handling the tougher challenges awaiting you in Nightingale.

Because Infusions are slightly tricky to track down, be sure to explore your world thoroughly and have plenty of Essence Dust on your character. You should be able to track them down using Extract interaction on any resources or items you no longer need to use at your camp, especially logs, rocks, and simple resources that reappear in your Nightingale Realm. It also doesn’t hurt to ask any friends you’re playing with in a multiplayer game if they have some they can offer you.

The Simple variants of these crafting benches and resources are the first of several workbenches that appear in Nightingale. Expect more advanced versions to appear as you progress through the main story and learn more about your Realms. Eventually, you should be able to travel to all three of the Realms—the Swamp, Desert, and Forest—giving you the chance to track down every resource and bring them to your camp.