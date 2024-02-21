If you’re running low on health in Nightingale, don’t worry. There is an immediate solution and a passive one, and I’ll tell you how to do both.

Recommended Videos

How to heal instantly in Nightingale

Always carry a few Healing Salves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To heal in Nightingale, use a Healing Salve. After using the Healing Salve, you will gain the Healing status effect, which you can see in the bottom left corner of your screen. This buff lasts about five seconds and will heal a good chunk of your health.

How to craft Healing Salve in Nightingale

Crafting Healing Salve. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft a Healing Salve, visit your Campfire (or create one). Make sure the campfire has something for the fuel (Plant Fibre, Sticks, etc.). Open the Campfire crafting screen, and Healing Salve will be the very first option.

To craft Healing Salve, you need Bones and Plant Fibre.

The Wolves were happy to provide us with bones and meat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Bones, find some animals or creatures in the wild. I used my Simple Hunting Knife to persuade some wolves, and after some convincing, they were happy to provide me with their Bones and even some Meat and Hides.

Plant Fibre is even easier to get. Find any grassy area and run around while gathering every tall grass chunk you can find. It shouldn’t take you more than a few seconds to be swimming in Plant Fibre.

Put both items on your Campfire and craft the Healing Salve. I recommend crafting a bunch of them because you never know when you might need a quick heal.

How to heal in Nightingale overtime

Nothing beats a good bed rest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sure, Healing Salves are great in a pinch, but if you take good care of your character, they will heal by themselves. To activate passive healing, here’s what you need to do:

Make sure your Hunger bar is filled. Remember the Wolves that generously donated their Bones? If you cook their Meat on the Campfire and consume it, you will fill your Hunger bar (the green bar in the bottom left corner of the screen). This won’t just slowly recover your health but also give you a temporary maximum Health boost. Seriously, don’t neglect cooking in Nightingale; it’s so easy to do, and the benefits are worth it.

their Meat and consume it, you will fill your Hunger bar (the green bar in the bottom left corner of the screen). This won’t just slowly recover your health but also give you a temporary maximum Health boost. Seriously, don’t neglect cooking in Nightingale; it’s so easy to do, and the benefits are worth it. Get some rest. Make a Bedroll, and whenever your rest bar gets low (it’s the blue bar in the bottom left corner), interact with the Bedroll and rest a bit. You only need to rest for a few seconds and should be good to go.

If your Hunger and Rest bars are filled, you will gain the Relaxed buff, which will boost and slowly recover your health.