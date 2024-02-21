Category:
Nightingale

How to heal in Nightingale

Homemade remedies are the best!
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Feb 21, 2024 05:31 am
An in game image of a character from Nightingale
Image via Inflexion Games

If you’re running low on health in Nightingale, don’t worry. There is an immediate solution and a passive one, and I’ll tell you how to do both.

Recommended Videos

How to heal instantly in Nightingale

Character screen in Nightingale with the Healing Status
Always carry a few Healing Salves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To heal in Nightingale, use a Healing Salve. After using the Healing Salve, you will gain the Healing status effect, which you can see in the bottom left corner of your screen. This buff lasts about five seconds and will heal a good chunk of your health.

How to craft Healing Salve in Nightingale

Healing Salve Nightingale recipe
Crafting Healing Salve. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft a Healing Salve, visit your Campfire (or create one). Make sure the campfire has something for the fuel (Plant Fibre, Sticks, etc.). Open the Campfire crafting screen, and Healing Salve will be the very first option.

To craft Healing Salve, you need Bones and Plant Fibre.

Fighting Wolves in Nightingale
The Wolves were happy to provide us with bones and meat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Bones, find some animals or creatures in the wild. I used my Simple Hunting Knife to persuade some wolves, and after some convincing, they were happy to provide me with their Bones and even some Meat and Hides. 

Plant Fibre is even easier to get. Find any grassy area and run around while gathering every tall grass chunk you can find. It shouldn’t take you more than a few seconds to be swimming in Plant Fibre. 

Put both items on your Campfire and craft the Healing Salve. I recommend crafting a bunch of them because you never know when you might need a quick heal.

How to heal in Nightingale overtime

Nightingale character is looking at a Bedroll
Nothing beats a good bed rest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sure, Healing Salves are great in a pinch, but if you take good care of your character, they will heal by themselves. To activate passive healing, here’s what you need to do:

  • Make sure your Hunger bar is filled. Remember the Wolves that generously donated their Bones? If you cook their Meat on the Campfire and consume it, you will fill your Hunger bar (the green bar in the bottom left corner of the screen). This won’t just slowly recover your health but also give you a temporary maximum Health boost. Seriously, don’t neglect cooking in Nightingale; it’s so easy to do, and the benefits are worth it.
  • Get some rest. Make a Bedroll, and whenever your rest bar gets low (it’s the blue bar in the bottom left corner), interact with the Bedroll and rest a bit. You only need to rest for a few seconds and should be good to go.

If your Hunger and Rest bars are filled, you will gain the Relaxed buff, which will boost and slowly recover your health.

related content
Read Article How to get Wood Bundles in Nightingale
Image showing Wood Bundles in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Wood Bundles in Nightingale
Dipanjan Dey Dipanjan Dey Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to get Stone Blocks in Nightingale
How co op multiplayer works in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Stone Blocks in Nightingale
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to repair gear in Nightingale
Nightingale Explorers are going through a thick jungle
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to repair gear in Nightingale
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to get Bones in Nightingale
Image showing predator Bones in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Bones in Nightingale
Dipanjan Dey Dipanjan Dey Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to recruit Survivor NPCs in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to recruit Survivor NPCs in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Wood Bundles in Nightingale
Image showing Wood Bundles in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Wood Bundles in Nightingale
Dipanjan Dey Dipanjan Dey Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to get Stone Blocks in Nightingale
How co op multiplayer works in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Stone Blocks in Nightingale
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to repair gear in Nightingale
Nightingale Explorers are going through a thick jungle
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to repair gear in Nightingale
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to get Bones in Nightingale
Image showing predator Bones in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Bones in Nightingale
Dipanjan Dey Dipanjan Dey Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to recruit Survivor NPCs in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to recruit Survivor NPCs in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 20, 2024

Author

Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.