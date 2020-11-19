How to watch the Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS) 2020

The Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS) 2020 event starts on Nov. 21 with play-ins. The online competition will happen simultaneously in three regions: Asia, Americas, and EMEA. Each region will have a prize pool of $300,000. The FFCS 2020 finals will happen on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 with 12 teams from each region in the competition.

Format

The play-ins start on Nov. 21 for Americas and EMEA, and on Nov. 22 for Asia, due to time zone differences. A total of 12 teams from different countries will compete in one single day for four spots in each regional finals. The grand finals will happen on Nov. 28 for Americas and EMEA, and on Nov. 29 for Asia.

Both play-ins and finals will happen in six matches, with two in each map: Bermuda, Purgatory and Kalahari. Teams will receive two points for each kill and up to 20 points for each match depending on the position in the leaderboard.

Stream

The Americas FFCS event will be streamed live on Free Fire Brazil and Free Fire LATAM official YouTube channels and on the Booyah platform starting at 11am CT.

The Asia FFCS event will start at 1am CT on the Free Fire India and Free Fire Malaysia official YouTube channels.

The FFCS EMEA event will be streamed live on Free Fire EU and Free Fire MENA YouTube channels starting at 7:30am CT.

Teams

The FFCS Americas Series event will have players from Brazil and LATAM regions, while the EMEA Series will feature players from Europe, Russia, the Middle East, and North Africa. Finally, the Asia Series will gather teams from the countries of Chinese Taipei, India, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam.

Americas

Finals

SS E-Sports (Brazil)

Ignis Esports (LATAM)

Vivo Keyd (Brazil)

Team Liquid (Brazil)

Pain Gaming (Brazil)

Team Aze (LATAM)

Arctic Gaming (LATAM)

Savage Esports (LATAM)

Play-ins

Flamengo B4 (Brazil)

Cruzeiro (Brazil)

Corinthians (Brazil)

Red Canids (Brazil)

Santos (Brazil)

Black Dragons (Brazil)

God Esports (LATAM)

Malvinas Gaming (LATAM)

Naguara Team (LATAM)

TopHard (LATAM)

God’s Plan (LATAM)

Wild eSports (LATAM)

EMEA

Finals

Last Players (Pro League CIS)

Silence (Pro League CIS)

Vasto Mundo (EU Premier League)

Irmandade (EU Premier League)

SHIFT.FF (Arab Series)

VIP (Arab Series)

Play-ins

Sbornaya ChR (Pro League CIS)

Stay Away (Pro League CIS)

Esports Orig (Pro League CIS)

Rebirth Unnv (Pro League CIS)

Inv Gaming (EU Premier League)

Lusitanos (EU Premier League)

222 Elite (EU Premier League)

Bad Smile (EU Premier League)

DZ_Infinity (Arab Series)

Team Melek (Arab Series)

Alliance (Arab Series)

Infinity VX (Arab Series)

Asia

Finals

Heavy (Vietnam)

EVOS Esports ID (Indonesia)

NOXSCAPE (Southeast Asia)

Total Gaming eSports (India)

我家狗會喝水 (Thailand)

EVOS Esports TH (Thailand)

House of Blood (Pakistan)

Play-ins