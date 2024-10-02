The best Sylveon moveset in Pokémon Go

There are not too many Fairy-type Pokémon that you can find in Pokémon Go with a decent variety of stats. Normally, they’re rather niche choices. But Sylveon is one of the better choices, and you want to make sure to know its best moveset.

Recommended Videos

There are multiple moves you can expect to teach Sylveon when you add it to your team. The correct combination will make it soar, turning it into a powerhouse capable of taking one Legendary Pokémon and other Dragon-types that regularly appear in the Master League. Here’s what you need to know the best moveset to teach Sylveon in Pokémon Go.

Sylveon’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

You can evolve into a Sylveon, but you must gain its friendship. Image via Niantic.

Move Type Name Typing Damage per Attack Energy Fast Move Charm Fairy 15 Two energy per turn Charged Move Moonblast Fairy 110 Costs 60 energy Charged Move Psyshock Psychic 70 Costs 45 energy

Sylveon is one of the eight final forms that Eevee can take in Pokémon Go. It’s a Fairy-type Pokémon, making it weak to Poison and Steel-type attacks, but it is resistant against Bug, Dark, Dragon, and Fighting-type moves. Given the limited number of weaknesses, Sylveon is regularly used in the Master League and as a direct count for many Dragon-type Pokémon. The best moveset to give Sylveon is the fast attack Charm and the charged moves Moonblast and Psyshock.

When picking Sylveon’s fast move, Charm is the best option for Pokémon Go. Charm is an attack that does 15 damage and provides two energy per turn. It’s a hefty attack but doesn’t offer Sylveon the most energy for its charged moves. Still, because Charm takes three turns to use, it’s a decent choice, especially compared to Sylveon’s other option, Quick Attack. If you use Quick Attack, it does five damage, provides four energy per turn, and only takes two turns. Quick Attack is a great attack if you look at how much energy it gives, but the damage is lackluster. Charm is easily the superior option, plus it does more damage as Sylveon is a Fairy-type Pokémon.

With the charged moves, there are a handful more choices available to Sylveon that you’ll want to consider. These are all the charged moves Sylveon can learn in Pokémon Go.

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy-type)

Draining Kiss (Fairy-type)

Last Resort (Normal-type)

Moonblast (Fairy-type)

Psyshock (Psychic-type)

Of these options, Moonblast and Psyshock stand out as the best choices you can use for Sylveon in Pokémon Go. Moonblast is a solid Fairy-type move that does 110 damage but costs 60 energy to use. It’s a hefty attack that you have to wait to use, and it has a 10-percent chance to lower the opponent’s attack by one rank. Psyshock is a Psychic-type attack that does 70 damage, and only costs 45 energy. Psyshock is the move you’ll use against other players to bait out a shield, and then you can hit them with the Moonblast to deal a large amount of damage.

The other options charged moves you might think about, but they’re less strong than the previous ones. Draining Kiss is a smaller Fairy-type move that does 60 damage and costs 55 energy. The overall damage doesn’t justify the amount of energy for this attack, and there are better attacks. Dazzling Gleam, for example, is an attack that does 110 damage, but it costs 70, which is 10 more than Moonblast, making it not a good option.

But when examining Last Resort, it’s pretty decent. It’s a Normal-type move that does 90 damage and 55 energy. It’s an attack that doesn’t cost too much energy and does a decent amount of damage. If you want to swap it out for Moonblast, you can expect to use Sylveon’s charged moves far more often in Pokémon Go. You want to make sure Sylveon keeps Psyshock due to how little energy it needs.

Is Sylveon good in Pokémon Go?

Sylveon is a fantastic addition to any team in Pokémon Go, especially if you plan on competing in the Master League. As a Fairy-type, Sylveon is a direct counter to many Dragon-type Pokémon players use in this competition. The downside to this Pokémon in the Master League is it does have slower attacks, but its overall defenses and health ensure it can keep fighting. However, don’t expect it to beat out every Dragon-type, such as Dialga.

You might have more luck using Sylveon in five-star raids or against Team Rocket when you can anticipate using it against other Dragon-type Pokémon. So long as you can prevent it from facing off against Poison or Steel-type Pokémon or ones that use those attacks in Pokémon Go, you should be fine.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy