SS E-Sports win third season of Brazilian Free Fire League

SS E-Sports have been crowned champions of the first division of the Brazilian Free Fire League season three with a total of 254 points. The LBFF, or Liga Brasileira de Free Fire, is the battle royale’s biggest competition in the country. With the win, SS E-Sports have earned a spot in the Free Fire Continental Series Americas finals.

The team exceeded expectations after starting 2020 in the third division of the competition. The second day of finals went well for SS E-Sports, who won a total of 148 points and the third BOOYAH! of the day. The squad jumped from sixth place in the scoreboard to winner of the almost $9,000 prize. SS E-Sports player Cauan received the MVP award for the competition with 138 kills in the season.

In second place came Vivo Keyd, who ended the first day of finals in 10th place. The team earned 126 points this Sunday after getting one BOOYAH! in the fourth match of the day. Right after in the scoreboard are Team Liquid, who maintained their spot in the third place gaining 101 points in the last day of finals.

In fourth place came Pain Gaming, who led the competition after winning the first BOOYAH! of the last day of finals. The team lost strength in the following matches and ended the day with a total of 214 points.

Image via Garena

The first four teams in the leaderboard are automatically qualified for the finals of the Free Fire Continental Series Americas event, which starts Nov. 28. The following six teams will compete in the play-ins on Nov. 21: Black Dragons, Flamengo B4, Santos HotForex, Cruzeiro, Corinthians FF and Red Kalunga. These teams will represent Brazil in the FFCS Americas, which will also have the winning teams of the Free Fire League LATAM competition.