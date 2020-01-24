Team Liquid signs Free Fire roster

Team Liquid has stepped into Garena Free Fire by signing the Brazilian team, B8, the organization announced yesterday.

The roster features Jonatha “JAPABKR” Araújo, Lucas “LUUUKING” Lemos, Marccello “Raposo” Giannella, Pedro “Peu” Landim, and Lucas “LukasTD” Dantas. Their coach will be Matheus Barreto, while Bruno Santos will be the team manager.

This is one of the strongest teams in the Free Fire esports scene right now. They debuted in season three of the Free Fire Brazil Pro League and managed to place fifth in their first competition, narrowly missing a spot in the Free Fire World Series 2019.

It isn’t surprising to see Liquid step into Free Fire esports by signing a Brazilian roster. Free Fire is one of the biggest games in Brazil right now. The Free Fire Pro League Brazil season three, for example, peaked at over one million viewers and had an average viewership of 245,061 people.

“We believe in the future of Free Fire as an esport, and more specifically the future of this team in Free Fire,” Liquid said.

“Free Fire is one of the fastest rising games in Brazil, and seeing Team Liquid enter the scene with a team like the ex-B8 squad only shows how ambitious and attentive the organization is,” Santos said. “This signing will also help in consolidating the competitive environment of the game, which also brings a spotlight to this new scene. Working with one of the most successful banners in the world of esports is gratifying, and now, with all the structure and support Team Liquid is providing us, we have everything we need to win the national championships and then aim for the world championship title.”

The team will next be seen in action at the fourth edition of the Free Fire Pro League Brazil, the details of which will be revealed by the end of January.