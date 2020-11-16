All teams qualified for the Free Fire Continental Series

The Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS) starts on Nov. 21.

The competition will happen online simultaneously in three regions: Americas, Asia, and EMEA. The FFCS is filling in for the Free Fire World Series 2020, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Americas Series will have players from Brazil and LATAM regions, while the EMEA Series will feature competitors from Europe, Russia, the Middle East, and North Africa. Finally, the Asia Series will gather teams from the Chinese Taipei, India, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam.

The best teams in the regional league scoreboard qualified directly for the FFCS finals, which will take place on Nov. 28 and 29. The rest of the teams will compete in the play-in stage starting on Nov. 21 for a spot in the finals.

Here are the qualified teams for the Free Fire Continental Series.

Americas

Finals

SS E-Sports (Brazil)

Ignis Esports (LATAM)

Vivo Keyd (Brazil)

Team Liquid (Brazil)

Pain Gaming (Brazil)

Team Aze (LATAM)

Arctic Gaming (LATAM)

Savage Esports (LATAM)

Play-ins

Flamengo B4 (Brazil)

Cruzeiro (Brazil)

Corinthians (Brazil)

Red Canids (Brazil)

Santos (Brazil)

Black Dragons (Brazil)

God Esports (LATAM)

Malvinas Gaming (LATAM)

Naguara Team (LATAM)

TopHard (LATAM)

God’s Plan (LATAM)

Wild eSports (LATAM)

EMEA

Finals

Last Players (Pro League CIS)

Silence (Pro League CIS)

Vasto Mundo (EU Premier League)

Irmandade (EU Premier League)

SHIFT.FF (Arab Series)

VIP (Arab Series)

Play-ins

Sbornaya ChR (Pro League CIS)

Stay Away (Pro League CIS)

Esports Orig (Pro League CIS)

Rebirth Unnv (Pro League CIS)

Inv Gaming (EU Premier League)

Lusitanos (EU Premier League)

222 Elite (EU Premier League)

Bad Smile (EU Premier League)

DZ_Infinity (Arab Series)

Team Melek (Arab Series)

Alliance (Arab Series)

Infinity VX (Arab Series)

Asia

Finals

Heavy (Vietnam)

EVOS Esports ID (Indonesia)

NOXSCAPE (Southeast Asia)

Total Gaming eSports (India)

我家狗會喝水 (Thailand)

EVOS Esports TH (Thailand)

House of Blood (Pakistan)

Play-ins