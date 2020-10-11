EVOS Esports become first team qualified for Free Fire Continental Series 2020

EVOS Esports became the first team qualified for the Free Fire Continental Series 2020 (FFCS) after winning the Free Fire Indonesia Masters (FFIM) 2020 Fall. The grand final of the FFIM 2020 Fall wrapped up today with 12 teams in the competition.

EVOS Esports won the Indonesia Masters 2020 Fall with 142 total points, seven points more than the runners-up RRQ Hades. The team also won a prize of approximately $24,000.

Hi Survivors!Selamat kepada tim EVOS ESPORTS sebagai "The Champion of Free Fire Indonesia Masters 2020 Fall!"Tim… Posted by Free Fire Esports ID on Sunday, October 11, 2020

By qualifying to the Asia event of the Free Fire Continental Series 2020, EVOS Esports will have the chance to win one more international event. The team was the big winner of the Free Fire World Series 2019, which took place in Thailand.

The Free Fire Continental Series 2020 was announced in August and will substitute the World Series 2020, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament will happen online starting on Nov. 21 in three regions: Americas, Asia and EMEA. The finals will happen on Nov. 28 and 29 and the total prize pool is $300,000 for each regional competition.