How to play Free Fire on PC

Since its release in 2017, the mobile battle royale game Free Fire found major success. It even became the most-downloaded game in the world in 2019 and still boasts over 80 million players who log in everyday to the game.

Since it’s a shooting game, it can be hard to adapt for certain players, especially the ones with small mobile devices or who are uneasy with mobile gameplay. For this reason, it’s also possible to play it on PC to be more comfortable or precise.

Numerous emulators can be used to download the game and make it work on PC. Here are the steps and a suggestion of emulators you can use to play Free Fire on the platform.

How to download Free Fire on PC

An emulator, which enables games to function on other platforms, must be downloaded.

One of the most famous emulators is BlueStacks, but countless others can also be chosen, such as NoxPlayer, GameLoop or MEmu. Then, you can follow the steps indicated by the software to install it on your device.

Image via Google

Once it’s done, the next step is to connect your Google Play account, search for the Free Fire app, and install it.

Even if several apps might contain Free Fire, the high number of downloads and mention of Garena as the publisher should give you a hint as to which game is the right one.

Once installed, all you’ll have to do is connect to the game and play. Even if it’s a mobile game, it’s still a shooter with high performance, so if you encounter lag while playing, you might want to consider closing every background task you don’t need to use.