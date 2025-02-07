Feuds are a serious thing in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and when there’s bad blood between towns, everyone knows about it. As you explore Tachov, you’ll discover the town has a serious hatred for Zhelejov, and the two have been battling it out for years.

Recommended Videos

If you take some time to speak with the innkeeper at Tachov, Prochek, he asks if you want to help him in attempting to get one over on those at Zhelejov, and mess with a prized bull of theirs. For anyone willing to give in to the antics of these two towns, helping out Prochek is an enjoyable tasks, but you’ll need some supplies if you’re going to pull this prank. There are several things you’ll have to do, and people you have to speak with at each step of this quest. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Mice in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

All Mice steps and tasks in Kingdom Come 2

Speak with the innkeeper to start this quest about the prank. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The task Prochek gives you involves painting the prized bull and pulling the prank on the people of Zhelejov. But you don’t want to put any paint on the creature without putting it to sleep. As such, you’ll need to gather all the necessary supplies before pulling off this prank, such as a way to calm a bull and some paint.

How to put the bull to sleep and where to find paint in Kingdom Come 2

Ask Radovan for a sleeping potion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Prochek wants you to speak to a handful of people before you attempt to steal the prized bull, owned by Olbram. One of those individuals is Radovan, the Tachov blacksmith. You’ve likely already met him if you’ve worked alongside him to get into the wedding and complete Wedding Crashers in Kingdom Come 2. Speak with Radovan, and he’ll tell you about a sleeping potion he knows how to craft, which he teaches you. You can find it under the Poisons category on the Crafting page. You must track down Poppy, Herb Paris, and Thistle to make it to an alchemy table.

The next step is to track down the paint. You can do that in the town where you can make the Lullaby poison. You can get the paint from the tailor of Troskowitz and speak with him about buying some. Although he has no paint, he’s willing to part with pigment. You can directly give him money for the pigment, which is 60 groschen, or you can attempt to persuade him that it’s too costly, and if you do, he’ll list off the many ways you can make dyes. You’ll want to remain quiet and continue listening to him, and if you do, he gives you the paint for free.

Follow the steps to complete the Lullaby potion at an alchemy table. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you have at least three Lullaby potions and the paint in your inventory, the next step is to visit Zhelejov and pour the potion into the bull’s trough. You can find it inside the farm on the west side of the village.

Find the bull and put the Lullaby potion in its water. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to paint the bull in Kingdom Come 2

With the Lullaby potion in the trough, it’s time to wait for the bull to drink it and fall asleep. This can take several in-game hours to happen. I recommend sleeping or using the Wait option. For me, it took about six in-game hours before the bull fell asleep, and I could paint them. While the bull is asleep, it’ll be lying down inside the same barn where you filled its trough with the Lullaby potion.

Report back the innkeeper about how the quest went. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll then have an option to choose what type of design you paint on the bull. The choice is up to you, but after you’re done, you can return to Prochek to share what you did by painting the bull, giving you the reward of 85 groschen. He also invites you to join in on the annual debate where the people of Tachov argue with those of Zhelejov about the boundary lines of their towns, which typically ends with them punching each other. This completes the Mice quest, and you can start a new one in Kingdom Come 2 whenever you’re ready.

Should you tell Olbram about the prank in Kingdom Come 2?

If you don’t want to side with Tachov or Prochek, there’s the option to seek out Olbram in Zhelejov to warn him about the prank. For anyone who chooses to go with this option rather than painting the bull, Olbram thanks them for doing so and gives you the chance to complete another quest called Frogs, where you talk with the Tachov people instead of helping them.

You need to complete the Frogs or Mice quest to advance to the next quest, Battle of the Frogs and Mice, in Kingdom Come 2.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy