All poison recipes in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Poisons are a delicate alchemical creation you can attempt to make in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. For those who’d rather use their Alchemy skill for something more aggressive, these are a great way to outmaneuver someone in combat or to eliminate them before they know you’re there.

You won’t immediately unlock any of the poison recipes. Instead, similar to the potion recipes you discover as you explore the world, you have to be on the lookout for them. You might acquire them by stealing from a bandit or opening a hidden chest, or you might get lucky and be able to pick one up from a merchant or traveling trader who has them for sale. After you have the recipe, you can read it to learn how to make it. Here’s what you need to know about how to make poisons and each recipe available in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

How to make poisons in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Read the poison recipe carefully before attempting to craft it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You go through the same process of crafting poisons that you do for potions when you’re at the alchemy table in Kingdom Come 2. You need to flip to the appropriate recipe page in your alchemy book and follow the instructions on the page. This page is essential for creating any poison. Here, you can see the kind of liquid base you need, the ingredients, and how to apply those ingredients. You are required to follow these steps exactly, or you risk creating something that is not a poison or one of lesser quality.

For example, on the Dollmaker potion, there are only two ingredients you need to have in your inventory: Herb Paris and Valerian. These can appear as you’re exploring the world, and after you pluck them from the ground, find a drying rack to dry these herbs out, ensuring they last longer in your inventory. After you two Herb Paris and one Valerian, while at the alchemy table, you’ll need to pour a cauldron full of Spiritus, and then you get started.

You must place Herb Paris into the cauldron and let it boil for three turns of the sand dial. Lift it afterward, take the Valerian herbs, and grind those in the mortar and pestle. After grinding it up, throw it into the cauldron before boiling it for two more turns. You can then use the distiller for the final portion before pouring it into a potion.

How to apply poisons to weapons in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Choose what items receive the poison from your inventory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you have a poison in your inventory, it appears underneath your potions. Select the poison you want to apply to an item, and then select the item you want to give the poison effect. You’ll want to ensure it’s to a weapon or arrow you plan to use against an opponent.

You can apply it to a piece of food or drink in your inventory, but you want to remember which item you give this dangerous effect. You can accidentally consume it and damage yourself in the process.

All poison recipes in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

You can unlock a handful of poison recipes as you progress through Kingdom Come 2. We’ll be adding more to this list as we discover more. Again, you have to purchase and read the recipe at least once in your playthrough to begin crafting it at the alchemy table.

Poison Ingredients How to brew Bane Poison Wine, Belladonna, Amanita Muscaria, and Wormwood Pour in the Wine, and add the wormwood. Boil it for two turns. Grind the Belladonna in the mortar and add it to the cauldron. Boil it using the bellows. Finally, add the Amanita Muscaria to the cauldron before using the Distiller. Dollmaker Potion Spiritus, Valerian, and Herb Paris Pour in the Spiritus and then add the Herb Paris before boiling it for three turns. Grind the Valerian before putting it in the cauldron and boiling it for two turns. Distill it before pouring it into the phial.

