The 10 best SSDs for gaming

Though SSDs don’t boost your frame rates, they’re one of the best upgrades you can make to your gaming setup. They’re significantly faster than hard drives and reduce loading times by a huge margin.

When it comes to pricing, they have a higher price tag compared to HDDs while being smaller and essentially take up less space in your case or laptop. They’re the future of data storage and even the next generation of consoles are opting for SSDs.

There a ton of things you can do with a new SSD. You can install your operating system on it and finally quit waiting for your PC to boot up for ages. Installing games on them may also fix any stutters, which might occur when you walk into crowded areas in games. Combined with lower loading times, you’ll have more time on your hands to actually play the game instead of waiting.

There are countless options on the market and it may be hard to decide on one. The perfect SSD for gaming should have an excellent price and performance rate, as well as being reliable.

Here are some of the best SSDs on the market.

Crucial MX500 SSD

Image via Crucial

Crucial MX500 is one of the highest-ranked SATA drive SSDs. It has a reading speed of 480 MB/s and a writing speed of 420 MB/s. Though it performs worse than NVMe SSDs, it would be unfair to compare MX500 to them since they belong in different leagues.

Crucial also has a five-year warranty for its SSDs, which makes them reliable in the long term. If you’re looking to upgrade from an HDD, this is an SSD that will be enough for all your needs.

With the MX500, you can choose to have 250, 500 GB, one, or two TB of storage. Considering the fact that games are getting larger over time, future-proofing yourself with a high-storage version may be ideal.

Samsung 860 Evo SSD

Image via Samsung

Samsung is one of the biggest names in the SSD market. Its SSDs are known for being durable and it offers a lot of different options.

The 860 EVO is a SATA drive and has a reading speed of 475 MB/s, alongside a 416 MB/s writing speed. The SSD comes with three different storage options: 250, 500 GB, and one TB.

Though it may cost more than the other brands in its performance range, it’s still a great option considering Samsung’s reliability and experience in the field.

WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD

Image via Western Digital

Western Digital is an accomplished name in the SSD scene. Its competition with Samsung brought both innovations and great options for consumers.

When NVMe SSDs first hit the market, they were expensive for everyday gamers who just wanted faster loading times. The release of SN750 changed the market’s whole equilibrium, though, since it cost almost half of its closest rivals.

You may not even get a chance to scratch your head on a loading screen since it can read and write with up to 1,900 MB/s. The SN750 comes in four different storage sizes: 250, 500 GB, one, and two TB.

HyperX Fury RGB SSD

Image via HyperX

Seeing HyperX’s name may surprise some since they’re one of the latecomers to the gaming industry. It’s essentially the higher-performance product development division of Kingston Technology, which has years of experience when it comes to storage solutions.

Fury is one of the best-looking SSDs on the market mostly due to its RGB. With its writing speed of 550 MB/s and 480 MB/s reading speed, it’s a great SATA drive.

This SSD costs a bit more than its competitors due to its RGB capability, but it isn’t that big of a difference, especially if you enjoy the atmosphere that your rig creates in a low-light environment.

Samsung 860 QVO SSD

Image via Samsung

The move away from HDDs is happening—slowly but surely. The main reason that HDDs are still in the game is that they offer a lot more space for their price. Samsung took the first steps of disarming HDDs with the 860 QVO.

The 860 QVO offers the most capacity available in the SSD market. It comes in three different storage sizes: one, two, and four TB. With its reading speed of 473 MB/s and 410 MB/s writing speed, it surely holds its own against other SATA SSDs.

The price tag may scare some people off, but it might be worth it if you need the amount of space it offers and already waste countless hours waiting for your HDD to transfer big files.

Corsair Force NVMe MP600

Image via Corsair

Corsair’s Force MP600 is one of the more wallet-friendly NVMe SSD solutions out there. It has a great idea of how a form factor of an SSD should be since it’s a company that also offers prebuilt gaming PCs.

The MP600 comes in three different storage options: 500 GB, one, and two TB. Considering it’s being marketed toward gamers, the storage sizes are more than feasible. Combined with a 1,900 MB/s reading speed and a 3,000 MB/s writing speed, it’s more than enough for all your gaming needs.

Gigabyte Aorus NVMe Gen4 SSD

Image via Gigabyte

Gigabyte is mostly known for its top-notch motherboards. It’s also one of the top contenders of the SSD market.

NVMe SSDs are known for their incredible speed. On the outside, it even looks like it can’t get any faster. With the introduction of PCIe 4.0, NVMe SSDs almost doubled their speed. The Aorus offers a reading speed up to 5,000 MB/s and a 4,400 MB/s writing speed.

It comes with three different storage options: 500 GB, one, and two TB. It also comes equipped with its own heatsink since this much speed causes a slight increase in overall temperature inside the case.

Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVMe SSD

Image via Samsung

The 970 EVO Plus is the top of the line as far as Samsung’s SSDs go. It features the best of everything that the company is offering.

It has a reading speed of 2,400 MB/s and a 2,200 MB/s writing speed. Overall, it offers great build quality and is reliable with its five-year warranty.

It comes in four different storage options: 250, 500 GB, one, and two TB. If your sole purpose for getting an SSD is gaming, this may be overkill due to its price tag. It definitely won’t make you regret your decision, however, since it won’t make you buy another SSD for the foreseeable future.

Adata XPG SX8200 Pro NVMe SSD

Image via Adata

Adata is one of those brands that’s making the giants of the industry look behind their shoulders. The company’s offerings are one of the best price-for-performance products in the SSD market.

The XPG SX8200 Pro has a reading speed of 2,300 MB/s and a 1,400 MB/s writing speed. Its writing speed isn’t the best on the market, but when it comes to gaming, reading speed is mostly all you need.

It comes in three different storage options: 256, 512 GB, and one TB. Overall, it’s an affordable NVMe SSD and definitely a bang for your buck.

Crucial P1 3D NVMe SSD

Image via Crucial

As the SSD industry started to move toward NVMe solutions, Crucial also made its move with the P1 3D.

The SSD offers a reading speed of 1,425 MB/s and a 1,350 MB/s writing speed. Though the specs may look a bit lackluster for an NVMe SSD, it’s one of the more affordable options on the market.

You can choose from two different storage options: 500 GB and one TB. It’s certainly a great entry-level product to NVMe and it also blows almost all SATA drives out of the water.