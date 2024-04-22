TFT Patch 14.9 patch notes: All early PBE balance changes

The Teamfight Tactics Set 11 meta still needs work and the devs are ready, testing Patch 14.9 balance changes on the PBE servers.

Patch 14.9 is an important TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables update, falling between the first two Tactician’s Cup tournaments. A B-patch for 14.8 improved some balance issues for the first Tactician’s Trials and Cup but there’s still room for improvement, like a Lissandra nerf. The 14.9 update will also include 20 new Artifacts and five Support items.

All of the early PBE changes were data mined by tacticstools and are subject to change before Patch 14.9 hits the live servers on May 1. Some 14.8 B-patch changes are represented through the early PBE changes that will get updated leading up to the Patch 14.9 launch, which includes the Patch Rundown from game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. The next major update to the PBE servers should take place on April 26.

Patch 14.9 TFT Set 11 trait balance changes

Heavenly and Ghostly are getting hit with nerfs in Patch 14.9. Image via Riot Games

New balance changes on PBE include Heavenly and Ghostly trait changes. Heavenly no longer has bonus stats based on star level and haunted enemies will no longer take damage from each spectre on them.

Set 11 trait Patch 14.9 balance change Ghostly Haunted enemies now take bonus damage from Ghostly units, not for each spectre on them. Ghostly Bonus damage changed from 5/10/16/32 to 8/14/20/36 percent. Heavenly Bonus stats no longer based on star level but for each Heavenly unit in play. Heavenly Heavenly bonus adjusted from 100/115/135/165/200/225 to 100/120/140/160/180/200 percent.

Patch 14.9 TFT Set 11 champion balance changes

No new champion balance changes for Patch 14.9 have been added yet.

Two-cost Set 11 champions

Set 11 champion Patch 14.9 balance change Gnar (B-patch) Passive attack damage nerfed from four to 2.5 percent and maximum stacks increased to 40. Teemo (B-patch) Spell damage nerfed from 420/630/1050 to 380/570/1050.

Four-cost Set 11 champions

Set 11 champion Patch 14.9 balance change Kai’Sa (B-patch) Wave damage changed to 40 AD plus 12 AP percent and amplified wave damage changed to 65 AD plus 12 AP percent. Ornn (B-patch) Shield nerfed to 480/674/1783.

Five-cost Set 11 champions

Set 11 champion Patch 14.9 balance change Irelia (B-patch) Attack damage increased to 80/120/180. Xayah (B-patch) Recall damage from feathers nerfed to 45/70/1031.

Patch 14.9 TFT Set 11 Augment balance changes

Portable Forge is changing with the addition of the 20 new Artifacts.

Set 11 Augment Patch 14.9 balance change Portable Forge Choose between one of four Artifacts instead of one of two.

Patch 14.9 TFT Set 11 item balance changes

The only item changes at time of writing were applied to Virtue of the Martyr.

Set 11 item Patch 14.9 balance change Virtue of the Martyr Healing for your team increased from six to 7.5 percent of maximum health. Virtue of the Martyr Healing from unit perishing increased from 13 to 14 percent maximum health for two additional heals instead of for 10 seconds.

