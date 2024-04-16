All new TFT Set 11 Artifacts and Support items

Riot Games is adding 25 new Artifacts and Support items to Teamfight Tactics Set 11 through Patch 14.9 to spice up gameplay.

Heading into TFT Patch 14.9, 20 new Artifacts and five Support items were showcased, with players able to test them out on the PBE servers. The items were created by game designers Riot Wittrock and Tim Truexy to spice up gameplay and create separation from “Core items,” according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. Five new items were previewed in early April and revealed in full around two weeks before Patch 14.9 is slated to go live on May 1. With the addition of the 25 new TFT Artifacts and Support items, a few existing Artifacts were removed.

TFT Artifact changes and Augments removed

Anvils offer four options instead of three. Image via Riot Games

Two TFT Artifact items, Goldmancer’s Staff and Magul’s Mail, will be removed from the active Artifact list through Patch 14.9. Augments like Portable Forge in Set 11 became available at all Stages of a game, allowing players to choose one of four Artifacts. But Portable Forge Plus and Portable Forge Plus Plus were removed. The number of Artifacts offered through an Anvil was also changed, increased to one of four instead of one of three.

Every new TFT Artifact and Support item from Patch 14.9

Support items have grown in popularity since TFT items were overhauled through Set 9.5, leading up to Set 10. Each of the five new Support items offers the equipped unit base health and a unique ability that supports your team comp. On the opposite side of the power spectrum level, there are the 20 new TFT Artifact items, offering equipped units a variety of power boosts and unique abilities.

Here’s every Artifact and Support item dropping into TFT Set 11 through Patch 14.9, according to Wittrock.

New TFT Support items

TFT Support item Item ability The Eternal Flame (plus 250 base health) Every five seconds, all enemies are 33 percent Wounded and all allies deal seven percent more damage for five seconds. Kight’s Vow (plus 150 health) At combat start, grant 100 health and 15 percent Omnivamp to the holder and allies within one Hex(s) in the same row Moonstone Renewer (plus 250 base health) Every four seconds, shield the two lowest percent health allies for 100 to 400 health (based on Stage) for four seconds. Spite (plus 25 base health) When this unit perishes, reduce the attack damage and ability power of enemy units within two Hexes by 40 percent for 10 seconds. Unstable Treasure Chest (plus base 250 health) When the holder perishes, grant three completed items to nearby allies.

New TFT Artifact items

TFT Artifact item Item ability Blighting Jewel Dealing magic damage reduces the target’s magic resistance by five. If their magic resistance is zero, this grants the holder 10 mana instead. Cursed Blade Attacks reduce the target’s maximum health by two percent. A unit hit by this effect 13 times has its star level reduced by one. Corrupt Vampiric Scepter This holder cannot cast their ability or gain mana. Attacks deal an additional 50 percent attack damage as physical damage and heal the holder for the damage dealt. Fishbones Doubles the holder’s attack range, and causes each of their attacks to target a random enemy. Forbidden Idol Shields have 50 percent of their value converted to maximum health instead Horizon Focus Stunning an enemy causes lightning to strike them, dealing an additional 20 percent of their maximum health as magic damage. Innervating Locket The holder gains two percent of their total mana whenever they’re hit by an attack. Each cast restores 20 percent of the holder’s maximum health over three seconds. Lich Bane The holder’s first attack after each cast deals 150 bonus magic damage. Lightshield Crest Every three seconds, shields the lowest percent health ally for 50 percent of the holder’s combined armor and magic resistance. Luden’s Tempest 100 percent of overall damage plus 100 is dealt as magic damage to the three enemies nearest the target. Mittens Shrinks the holder, granting them increased movement speed and 20 percent damage reduction. Prowler’s Claw After killing a target, shed negative effects and dash to the farthest target within four AHexes. The next two critical attacks deal 60 percent bonus Critical Strike Damage. Rapid Firecannon Gain plus-one attack range, increased by one whenever the holder kills an enemy. Seeker’s Armguard Takedowns increase the holder’s armor, magic resistance, and ability power by 10, increased to 15 if they score the kill. Silvermere Dawn The holder’s attack speed is locked at 0.5. Grants immunity to Stuns and the holder’s attacks stun the target for 0.5 seconds. Spectral Cutlass At combat start, the Artifact teleports the holder to the mirrored Hex on the enemy’s side of the board. After six seconds, the holder returns to their original location. Suspicious Trench Coat Once per combat at 50 percent health, the holder splits into three copies of themself each with 25 percent of their maximum health. Talisman of Ascension After 20 seconds gain 100 percent maximum health and 100 percent increased damage for the rest of combat. Unending Despair Whenever a shield on the holder breaks, 50 percent of that shield’s initial value is dealt to the nearest enemy as magic damage. Wit’s End Attacks deal 42 bonus magic damage.

