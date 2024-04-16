ESL One Birmingham 2024: Schedule, results, streams, and more

Dota 2‘s ESL Pro Tour continues with ESL One Birmingham 2024, with 12 teams converging on the Resorts World Arena for a shot at the lion’s share of a million dollars and valuable EPT points ahead of the Esports World Cup in July.
The likes of Gamin Gladiators, Team Liquid, Falcons, Tundra, Team Spirit, and recent Elite League champs Xtreme Gaming will be in attendance as LAN Dota makes its long-awaited return after a recent break.
Here’s everything you’ll need to know about ESL One Birmingham 2024, including the full matchday schedule, results, teams, streams, and more.
ESL One Birmingham 2024 Dota 2 format
ESL One Birmingham 2024 is a two-stage Dota 2 tournament. The 12 qualified teams will battle in two round-robin groups of six with each match a best-of-two. Following the group stage’s conclusion (and any tiebreakers, if needed), the top two teams per group will begin the playoffs in the upper bracket. The next two will begin in the lower bracket, while the final two are eliminated.
From there, the remaining eight teams finish the event in a double-elimination playoff bracket, with each match a best-of-three. The grand final is a best-of-five, with the champs walking away with a cool $300,000 USD and 6,400 EPT points.
ESL One Birmingham, as well as the next season of DreamLeague, are the final two events where teams can earn points before invites to the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, are distributed.
ESL One Birmingham 2024 Dota 2 schedule and results
Standings and prize pool
|Placement
|Prize (USD)
|Team
|First
|$300,000, 6,400 EPT Points
|TBD
|Second
|$175,000, 4,800 EPT Points
|TBD
|Third
|$120,000, 4,000 EPT Points
|TBD
|Fourth
|$85,000, 3,200 EPT Points
|TBD
|Fifth
|$57,500, 2,240 EPT Points
|TBD, TBD
|Seventh
|$47,500, 1,040 EPT Points
|TBD, TBD
|Ninth
|$30,000, 560 EPT Points
|TBD, TBD
|11th
|$25,000, 280 EPT Points
|TBD, TBD
Group stage
The full group stage schedule will be available shortly.
Playoffs
The full playoff stage schedule will be available shortly.
ESL One Birmingham 2024 Dota 2 streams: How to watch
ESL One Birmingham 2024 will be broadcast live across multiple platforms including Twitch and YouTube. Full matchday VODs can be viewed following the day’s play from their respective channels.
Three streams will be running for ESL One Birmingham with numerous matches played simultaneously: