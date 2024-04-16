The ESL One Birmingham logo with Brewmaster holding a keg of beer in Dota 2.
ESL One Birmingham 2024: Schedule, results, streams, and more

The EPT's penultimate event for the 2023/2024 season is upon us.
Dota 2‘s ESL Pro Tour continues with ESL One Birmingham 2024, with 12 teams converging on the Resorts World Arena for a shot at the lion’s share of a million dollars and valuable EPT points ahead of the Esports World Cup in July.

The likes of Gamin Gladiators, Team Liquid, Falcons, Tundra, Team Spirit, and recent Elite League champs Xtreme Gaming will be in attendance as LAN Dota makes its long-awaited return after a recent break.

Here’s everything you’ll need to know about ESL One Birmingham 2024, including the full matchday schedule, results, teams, streams, and more.

ESL One Birmingham 2024 Dota 2 format

Skiter, a player for Falcons, sits at his PC playing Dota 2.
Can Falcons bounce back after their second-place finish at Elite League? Photo by Enos Ku via ESL

ESL One Birmingham 2024 is a two-stage Dota 2 tournament. The 12 qualified teams will battle in two round-robin groups of six with each match a best-of-two. Following the group stage’s conclusion (and any tiebreakers, if needed), the top two teams per group will begin the playoffs in the upper bracket. The next two will begin in the lower bracket, while the final two are eliminated.

From there, the remaining eight teams finish the event in a double-elimination playoff bracket, with each match a best-of-three. The grand final is a best-of-five, with the champs walking away with a cool $300,000 USD and 6,400 EPT points.

ESL One Birmingham, as well as the next season of DreamLeague, are the final two events where teams can earn points before invites to the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, are distributed.

ESL One Birmingham 2024 Dota 2 schedule and results

Standings and prize pool

PlacementPrize (USD)Team
First$300,000, 6,400 EPT PointsTBD
Second$175,000, 4,800 EPT PointsTBD
Third$120,000, 4,000 EPT PointsTBD
Fourth$85,000, 3,200 EPT PointsTBD
Fifth$57,500, 2,240 EPT PointsTBD, TBD
Seventh$47,500, 1,040 EPT PointsTBD, TBD
Ninth$30,000, 560 EPT PointsTBD, TBD
11th$25,000, 280 EPT PointsTBD, TBD

Group stage

A screenshot of the Liquipedia table for ESL One Birmingham.
12 teams enter, but only eight may progress to the playoffs. Screenshot via Liquipedia

The full group stage schedule will be available shortly.

Playoffs

A screenshot of the ESL One Birmingham playoffs bracket.
The final three days will be played in front of an audience. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The full playoff stage schedule will be available shortly.

ESL One Birmingham 2024 Dota 2 streams: How to watch

ESL One Birmingham 2024 will be broadcast live across multiple platforms including Twitch and YouTube. Full matchday VODs can be viewed following the day’s play from their respective channels.

Three streams will be running for ESL One Birmingham with numerous matches played simultaneously:

PrimarySecondaryTertiary
Twitch / YouTubeTwitch / YouTubeTwitch / YouTube
