Elite League Dota 2 2024: Tournament schedule, results, streams, and more

The next tier one Dota 2 tournament is on our doorstep with the FISSURE-run Elite League Dota 2 2024 seeing 24 of the world’s best teams go head-to-head online for the lion’s share of a $960,000 USD prize pool.
Importantly, with all major regions represented, Valve will use results from the Elite League Dota 2 tournament as part of the team rankings, meaning a strong finish might just land a team the invite to this year’s version of The International.
Here’s everything you need to know about Elite League Dota 2 2024.
Elite League Dota 2 2024 format
Elite League is split into three stages: The Swiss stage, a round-robin group stage, and the playoffs. The top eight invites will start in the round-robin group stage, while the next seven join the nine qualifiers in the opening Swiss stage.
- Swiss stage (March 31 to April 4):
- 16 teams play out a full Swiss bracket; teams may only draw an opponent that holds the same record (e.g. 1-2 teams will play other 1-2 teams).
- All matches are best-of-three. Three wins qualifies a team for the next stage, three losses means a team is eliminated.
- Round-robin stage (April 5 to 10):
- The eight Swiss qualifiers proceed to the round-robin stage and will be seeded into two groups with the eight invites.
- All matches are best-of-two. The top two from each group proceed to the playoff upper bracket, while third and fourth begin in the lower bracket. All other teams are eliminated.
- Playoff stage (April 12 to 14):
- The remaining teams play out the double-elimination bracket.
- All matches are best-of-three except the grand final, which is a best-of-five.
Elite League Dota 2 2024: Schedule, standings, streams, and more
Elite League Dota 2 2024: Swiss stage
Below you’ll find the standings for the Elite League Dota 2 2024 Swiss stage. Remember: The top eight proceed to the next round while the bottom eight are eliminated.
|Team
|Record
|OG
|0-0
|Tundra Esports
|0-0
|Team Secret
|0-0
|Virtus.pro
|0-0
|PSG Quest
|0-0
|Aurora
|0-0
|Heroic
|0-0
|Entity
|0-0
|Rest Farmers
|0-0
|9Pandas
|0-0
|Nigma Galaxy
|0-0
|KEV
|0-0
|Blacklist International
|0-0
|Talon Esports
|0-0
|Nouns
|0-0
|BOOM Esports
|0-0
All match times below are in Central Time (CT).
Sunday, March 31
- 4am: Secret vs. VP | Rest Farmers vs. Talon
- 7am: Heroic vs. Tundra | 9Pandas vs. Entity
- 10am: Nigma vs. Aurora | BOOM vs. PSG Quest
- 1pm: OG vs. Blacklist | KEV vs. Nouns
Monday, April 1
- 4am (0-1): TBD vs. TBD | TBD vs. TBD
- 7am (1-0): TBD vs. TBD | TBD vs. TBD
- 10am (0-1) TBD vs. TBD | TBD vs. TBD
- 1am (1-0): TBD vs. TBD | TBD vs. TBD
Tuesday, April 2
- 0-2 matches
- 4am: TBD vs. TBD
- Loser is eliminated.
- 7am: TBD vs. TBD
- Loser is eliminated.
- 4am: TBD vs. TBD
- 2-0 matches: Winners proceed to round robin stage.
- 10am: TBD vs. TBD
- 1pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 1-1 matches: Losers are eliminated.
- 4am: TBD vs. TBD
- 7am: TBD vs. TBD
- 10am: TBD vs. TBD
- 1pm: TBD vs. TBD
Wednesday, April 3
- 2-1 matches: Winners proceed to round robin stage.
- 6am: TBD vs. TBD
- 9am: TBD vs. TBD
- 12pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 1-2 matches: Losers are eliminated.
- 6am: TBD vs. TBD
- 9am: TBD vs. TBD
- 12pm: TBD vs. TBD
Thursday, April 4
- 2-2 matches: Winners proceed to round robin stage, losers are eliminated.
- 6am: TBD vs. TBD
- 9am: TBD vs. TBD
- 12pm: TBD vs. TBD
Elite League Dota 2 2024: Round-robin stage
Below you’ll find the full round-robin group stage schedule and results for Elite League Dota 2 2024. All match times are in Central Time (CT).
Groups will be reseeded prior to the start of the round-robin stage and are subject to change.
|Group A
|Group B
|Team Spirit
|BetBoom
|Liquid
|Gaimin Gladiators
|Team Falcons
|Xtreme Gaming
|Azure Ray
|LGD Gaming
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
The schedule for the round-robin stage will be added at the conclusion of the Swiss stage.
Elite League Dota 2 2024: Playoffs
Here is the schedule for the Elite League Dota 2 playoff stage. All times are in Central Time (CT).
Friday, April 12
- 4am: TBD vs. TBD
- Loser is eliminated.
- 7am: TBD vs. TBD
- Loser is eliminated.
- 10am: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner proceeds to upper bracket final, loser falls to the lower bracket.
- 1pm: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner proceeds to upper bracket final, loser falls to the lower bracket.
Saturday, April 13
- 4am: TBD vs. TBD
- Loser is eliminated.
- 7am: TBD vs. TBD
- Loser is eliminated.
- 10am: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner proceeds to the grand final, loser falls to the lower bracket final.
- 1pm: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner proceeds to the lower bracket final, loser is eliminated.
Sunday, April 14
- 8am: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner proceeds to the grand final, loser is eliminated in third place.
- 11am: TBD vs. TBD
- Grand final (best-of-five).
How to watch Elite League Dota 2 2024: Streams
|Primary Stream
|Secondary Stream
|TBD
|TBD
Elite League Dota 2 2024 will be broadcast live in English on Twitch as well as in other languages on other platforms, including Russian, Chinese, Spanish, and Portuguese. We will update the table above when we have the confirmed channels.
For a full list of channels, you can visit the event’s Liquipedia page.