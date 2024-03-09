Dota 2’s The International 2024: Location, dates, tickets, and more

Dota 2’s The International is the pinnacle of competitive Dota and is more than just a tournament—it’s a celebration of the great game we all know and love as is as much about community as it is about the pros battling for the Aegis of Champions.

Recommended Videos

Nevertheless, the best in Dota 2 will compete for major cash prizes and the title of champion, and after years in its ancestral home of Seattle, the Aegis has spanned many countries and continents since. 2024’s edition is no different, with 16 teams converging on a new battleground for a shot at the title.

Where will TI 2024 be held?

The Royal Arena in Copenhagen will play host to TI 2024. Photo via BLAST

2024’s edition of The International will take place in the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. It marks the first time TI has taken place in Europe since 2021 when the event was held behind closed doors in Bucharest, Romania.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no live audience could attend TI 2021, meaning this is the first version of TI to feature a live European crowd since the tournament’s debut way back in 2011 in Cologne, Germany.

The Royal Arena has a capacity of 16,000 and has played host to a myriad of esports tournaments outside of Dota, including many iterations of BLAST Counter-Strike events and even this year’s PGL Copenhagen Major.

When will TI 2024 take place?

TI 2024 will begin in September 2024 according to a March 8 blog post from Valve. An exact start date was not given but for the past three years, the pinnacle Dota 2 event took place throughout October. TI 2024 will likely start toward the end of September and conclude in October, but we’ll need to wait until Valve reveals the dates before we know for sure.

This means that teams have just six months until the big show and since the DPC has concluded, determining invites will be done at Valve’s discretion much like in TI’s long past. Valve says there is plenty of Dota between now and when invites will be issued, meaning the opportunity still exists for teams to confirm their spots at TI.

Can I buy tickets for TI 2024 Copenhagen? All ticket details

Tickets for TI 2024 in Copenhagen will be available to purchase soon. No exact prices or sale dates have been shared yet, with the Valve blog simply stating we’ll know more about the format and ticket structure in the next couple of months.

Previous editions of TI have seen tickets sold as early as two months before the start of the tournament, which means we can probably expect sales to begin around July. Assuming the pricing structure and format of TI remains the same as last year’s version of the event, fans can expect to pay as much as $600 USD or more for the main event.

All teams qualified for TI 2024

Can Team Spirit win the Aegis again? Photo via Valve

Aside from direct invites (made at Valve’s discretion), Dota 2 teams can qualify for TI 2024 via regional qualifiers. The exact number of spots available for each region is unknown at this time.

Valve said that teams will be considered for invitations based on their performances throughout 2024, with events spanning many teams and multiple regions considered of higher value.

It was mentioned that TI 2024 will have 16 participants in total, down from 20 (the last two years) and 18 (the four years before that), which means it is likely that fewer than the standard 12 invites will be handed out. Again, it’s hard to say where Valve goes in regards to format or qualifiers, so check back as we approach the event for more details.