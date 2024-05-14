DreamLeague Season 23 Dota 2: Schedule, results, streams, and more

The final stop on the road to the Esports World Cup is upon us. DreamLeague Season 23 kicks off Monday, May 20 and aside from the customary million-dollar prize pool, teams will be fighting for a coveted spot in Riyadh.
Five Dota 2 teams—BetBoom, Liquid, Xtreme, Gaimin Gladiators, and Falcons—have already guaranteed an invite to Saudi Arabia, which means three spots remain open and up for grabs this season. OG, Spirit, and Tundra are next in line to lock their qualification spots in, while HEROIC, Shopify Rebellion, and Aurora sit just outside the top eight right now.
Here’s everything you need to know about DreamLeague Season 23: Full schedule, scores, standings, and more.
DreamLeague Season 23 Dota 2 format and prizes
DreamLeague Season 23 is the final event in the EPT season two calendar and will decide which eight teams secure spots at the Esports World Cup in Riyadh later this year. DreamLeague is a two-stage event with the 12 attending teams split into two groups.
Each group plays out a best-of-two round-robin stage; the top two Dota 2 squads from each group will head to the playoff upper bracket, the next two hit the lower bracket, and the final two will be eliminated. The last eight teams then play a double-elimination bracket through to the grand final, which is a best-of-five.
|Placement
|Prize (USD)
|Team
|First
|$300,000, 6,000 EPT Points
|TBD
|Second
|$175,000, 5,000 EPT Points
|TBD
|Third
|$120,000, 4,000 EPT Points
|TBD
|Fourth
|$85,000, 3,200 EPT Points
|TBD
|Fifth
|$57,500, 2,200 EPT Points
|TBD, TBD
|Seventh
|$47,500, 1,000 EPT Points
|TBD, TBD
|Ninth
|$30,000, 500 EPT Points
|TBD, TBD
|11th
|$25,000, 250 EPT Points
|TBD, TBD
DreamLeague Season 23 Dota 2 schedule and results
Group stage
|BetBoom
|Xtreme Gaming
|Gaimin Gladiators
|Team Falcons
|Team Liquid
|Tundra Esports
|Natus Vincere
|PSG Quest
|Azure Ray
|Aurora
|Shopify Rebellion
|HEROIC
All match times are in Central Time (CT).
The group stage schedule will be updated once groups are drawn.
Playoffs
The playoff schedule will be updated prior to the start of the tournament.
DreamLeague Season 23 Dota 2 streams: How to watch
DreamLeague Season 23 will be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube. At most, there will be four games played simultaneously: Check the table below for links to each stream. Community casting will also be available for this event, so check back throughout the tournament for updated Dota 2 community casters and their channels.