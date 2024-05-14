The DreamLeague 23 logo lit by neon lights.
DreamLeague Season 23 Dota 2: Schedule, results, streams, and more

It all comes down to this.
The final stop on the road to the Esports World Cup is upon us. DreamLeague Season 23 kicks off Monday, May 20 and aside from the customary million-dollar prize pool, teams will be fighting for a coveted spot in Riyadh.

Five Dota 2 teams—BetBoom, Liquid, Xtreme, Gaimin Gladiators, and Falcons—have already guaranteed an invite to Saudi Arabia, which means three spots remain open and up for grabs this season. OG, Spirit, and Tundra are next in line to lock their qualification spots in, while HEROIC, Shopify Rebellion, and Aurora sit just outside the top eight right now.

Here’s everything you need to know about DreamLeague Season 23: Full schedule, scores, standings, and more.

DreamLeague Season 23 Dota 2 format and prizes

Falcons lifts the ESL One Birmingham trophy after winning the Dota 2 tournament.
Falcons look to extend their purple patch of form. Photo by Luc Bouchon via ESL

DreamLeague Season 23 is the final event in the EPT season two calendar and will decide which eight teams secure spots at the Esports World Cup in Riyadh later this year. DreamLeague is a two-stage event with the 12 attending teams split into two groups.

Each group plays out a best-of-two round-robin stage; the top two Dota 2 squads from each group will head to the playoff upper bracket, the next two hit the lower bracket, and the final two will be eliminated. The last eight teams then play a double-elimination bracket through to the grand final, which is a best-of-five.

PlacementPrize (USD)Team
First$300,000, 6,000 EPT PointsTBD
Second$175,000, 5,000 EPT PointsTBD
Third$120,000, 4,000 EPT PointsTBD
Fourth$85,000, 3,200 EPT PointsTBD
Fifth$57,500, 2,200 EPT PointsTBD, TBD
Seventh$47,500, 1,000 EPT PointsTBD, TBD
Ninth$30,000, 500 EPT PointsTBD, TBD
11th$25,000, 250 EPT PointsTBD, TBD

DreamLeague Season 23 Dota 2 schedule and results

Group stage

BetBoomXtreme Gaming
Gaimin GladiatorsTeam Falcons
Team LiquidTundra Esports
Natus VincerePSG Quest
Azure RayAurora
Shopify RebellionHEROIC
Groups are yet to be drawn for DreamLeague Season 23.

All match times are in Central Time (CT).

The group stage schedule will be updated once groups are drawn.

Playoffs

A screenshot of the DreamLeague Season 23 playoff bracket.
This is the last chance to qualify for the Esports World Cup. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Liquipedia

The playoff schedule will be updated prior to the start of the tournament.

DreamLeague Season 23 Dota 2 streams: How to watch

DreamLeague Season 23 will be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube. At most, there will be four games played simultaneously: Check the table below for links to each stream. Community casting will also be available for this event, so check back throughout the tournament for updated Dota 2 community casters and their channels.

MainSecondaryTertiaryQuaternary
Twitch / YouTubeTwitch / YouTubeTwitch / YouTubeTwitch / YouTube
